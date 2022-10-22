Valtteri Bottas wants 'a good penalty that really, really hurts' Red Bull

Valtteri Bottas feels that Red Bull should receive a harsh penalty for breaching the F1 cost cap. The former Mercedes driver was speaking during the drivers' press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix.

According to Bottas, the rules set in the sport are meant to be followed, and if not, then the penalty should go accordingly. Harmonizing with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on the same question, the Finn said:

"I feel like rules are the rules and if you don't follow them, there should be a penalty that really hurts because like Carlos said, you don't want anyone to have the appetite to maximise something for one year and risking with a budget cap."

Earlier, Red Bull were found guilty of 'minor' breaching the $145 million cost cap introduced last year in the range of $7.2 million. Aston Martin have also been found guilty of the same, however, their breach was "procedural."

Since Max Verstappen won his maiden title last year with Red Bull, there have been questions about the legality of the car due to overspending. Although the team has denied the allegations, other drivers and team principals feel that there should be a rough penalty for them.

Valtteri Bottas hints at a hurtful penalty for Red Bull

Valtteri Bottas raced for Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton lost the title to Max Verstappen in 2021. With Red Bull now being found guilty of breaching the cost cap that year, Bottas 'personally' hopes the offenders receive a penalty that "hurts."

The current Alfa Romeo driver said:

"I personally hope that it's going to be a strict and harsh penalty because that shouldn't happen: rules are the rules. There's many rules in F1 and there should be no difference in terms of the penalty."

Since the FIA has not yet revealed any punishments or penalties, speculations are that the Milton Keynes-based outfit might be let go with a monetary fine. Teams and drivers, however, have spoken out against the move, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff warned about breaching the cost cap in 2023 if the only penalty is a fine. Zak Brown, the McLaren CEO, also wrote a letter to the FIA suggesting a sporting fine that would force the team to develop less in the upcoming season.

