"Verstappen is a lucky guy; Leclerc has had the better of him all season"- Fans react to Max Verstappen's easy victory at 2022 F1 French GP

The battle between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc was heading for an intense showdown when Red Bull pulled the trigger and pitted Verstappen. However, with Charles Leclerc crashing out of the race shortly after, all the bets were off as Max Verstappen went rather unchallenged to win the race.

F1 fans were rather upset, taking to Twitter to call the Red Bull driver "lucky" in tweets by numerous users. Here are some of the more interesting tweets.

"Verstappen has got so lucky all season! Leclerc has had the better of him all season just to be let down by the car and his team's strategies! Championship is over."

"How f*cking lucky is Verstappen?! Jeez."

Warning: NSFW Language

"Max Verstappen getting another lucky win. Ridiculous this season #F1"

"Verstappen is the luckiest F1 driver ever. He always gets lucky like this."

"Verstappen is a lucky guy. Could have been a very complicated race for him."

"You mean, took a huge step towards winning his first legal and legitimate title."

"He got gifted that title by the FIA, and Ferrari are gifting him this one too (despite both having some dodgy floors). They say you make your own luck. Somebody forgot to tell Max because everyone gives it to him."

Max Verstappen unsure whether he would have won without Leclerc's DNF

Max Verstappen was questioned if he felt the win was in the bag even before Leclerc's crash. However, the Red Bull driver admitted that it would've been a close battle until the end of the race.

“I mean, that’s always difficult to say. But I think what was good today is we were attacking and we could stay very close on a track where it’s really difficult to follow. Because already driving on your own, the tyres are overheating, and to be in the DRS for that long, I think was very promising."

“Of course, he pulled away a bit towards the end, but I think that’s just normal when you’re trying to stay close and the tyres are wearing. But it would have been, I think, a really good battle to the end. Unfortunately, we never got to that, but luckily, of course, Charles is okay. But yeah, from there, it was managing to the end.”

Max Verstappen now enjoys a 63-point lead in the championship and is in a commanding position.

