Verstappen won't make the same mistake again: Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is under no illusions that Mercedes got lucky in the first race of the season. The Brit was able to fend off the charging Dutchman in the dying stages of the race to take the checkered flag at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Hamilton believes the team were fortunate that Max Verstappen completed the overtaking maneuver off the track.

Speaking about the incident, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he "could guarantee" that the Dutchman would not make the same mistake again:

"We were fortunate with Max going wide in Turn 4 but that won't happen again I'm pretty sure. So, we've got to do better, we've got to be smarter in how we navigate through our weekends with the fact that we don't have the fastest car at the moment."

I’m so grateful for all the work this team has put into this car. It’s down to each and every team member and all those back at the factory to see that both of these #W12’s go out and deliver each race weekend. Honoured to be a part of this team 🙌🏾 #WeWinAndLoseTogether pic.twitter.com/WT0Sr2K0jM — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 27, 2021

The win at the Bahrain Grand Prix meant that Mercedes have won the opening round of the season three years in a row. The team left the gulf country leading both championships.

Lewis Hamilton relishing the challenge

I love the challenge. I love this sport. What a way to start the season 🙌🏾 today is a reminder that through harnessing and channeling our collective power, we can accomplish great things. It’s great to be back 🏆 pic.twitter.com/bazzkXTsag — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 28, 2021

Red Bull had the better package in Bahrain and could pose a serious challenge throughout the year. Lewis Hamilton revealed that the potential of a season-long championship battle excited him.

When questioned about Red Bull's faster car, Lewis Hamilton seemed optimistic and confident in his and Mercedes' ability to overcome the challenge:

"That's all good for me, I don't mind having to pull out extra to make the difference."

The 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix saw Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes make a statement. Even more impressive is that they did it in a car that was not the fastest on the grid. Red Bull, on the other hand, gave away what looked like a comfortable win. Although the team has an extremely competitive car at their disposal, they cannot afford to lose out on victories against the reigning champions.