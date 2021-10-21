"Verstappen has matured": Timo Glock

Former F1 driver Timo Glock believes Max Verstappen has matured over the last few years, especially when it comes to handling on-track disappointments. The former Toyota driver highlighted the clash between the Dutchman and reigning champion Lewis Hamilton in Monza as an example of Verstappen’s calm approach.

Shedding light on how Hamilton’s mental approach in the title fight works, Glock told Sport1:

“Lewis never shows on the outside that he has pressure. He knows very well how to come across as calm. Of course, he also knows that when he puts on his helmet, it all depends. But he has found a way to appear relaxed and cool.”

Speaking of title contender Verstappen’s mental approach this season, the German said:

“Max Verstappen has also managed that well so far. For me, he has made a huge leap, he has become much more relaxed, much more controlled in many ways.”

Max Verstappen clashes with Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix in Monza. (Photo by Peter Van Egmond/Getty Images)

Recalling the Monza incident where the title-contending duo clashed, Glock said:

"Two years ago, in a situation like the crash in Monza, he probably would have opened Lewis’ helmet and punched him."

He explained Verstappen’s more mature demeanor this year by saying:

“Now he leaves him on the left and thinks to himself: ‘See how you get out of this’.”

Timo Glock commends Max Verstappen's more relaxed approach towards on-track clashes and incidents

Verstappen’s clash with Hamilton in Monza as they went wheel-to-wheel in the first chicane resulted in both cars retiring from the race. A similar on-track incident with Esteban Ocon at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix had spilled off-track, resulting in the Dutchman shoving the French driver.

The discussion involved a bitter verbal exchange, with the Red Bull Racing driver threatening to punch the Force India driver. The rivalry between the two dated back to their karting and junior formula days. However, as Glock correctly pointed out, Verstappen's way of handling on-track clashes is now better than before.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen talk in the press conference after the F1 Grand Prix of Russia in Sochi. (Photo by Andy Hone - Pool/Getty Images)

Commenting on the season overall, Glock said:

“It doesn't get any better than this. I am very curious to see who will have more staying power in the end.”

The German Sky TV pundit reckons the one to make the least mistakes will prevail eventually when it comes to the title battle between Verstappen and Hamilton. He said:

“Whoever can keep the error rate as low as possible, because that’s what will matter in the end – also for the teams.”

Speaking of the team's rivalries, he said:

“To see Mercedes finally under pressure from Red Bull is something. Before, they always had a cushion. Then you can afford to make a mistake. They can’t do that now.”

Glock’s evaluation of Verstappen and Hamilton’s approaches this season certainly resonates with how both have in the public domain. The focus and relentless tenacity of both drivers has been key in making this season interesting so far.

As far as the Mercedes and Red Bull Racing team’s fight goes, the Milton Keynes outfit always punched above their weight even when they did not have a winning car, and this season they have successfully managed to fight Mercedes on equal footing.

