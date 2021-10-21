Max Verstappen does not believe in "momentum swings"

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen does not believe in momentum swinging from team to team every weekend. The 24-year-old Dutchman previewed this weekend's 2021 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

On Formula 1 returning stateside, his team's press release quoted him as saying:

“It is going to be nice to be back in America. We have always been competitive in the U.S. and have got close to some good results, so it's about converting that into a win now.”

Reflecting on Red Bull Racing’s past performances at the Circuit of the Americas, he added:

“We go to every track now knowing that we can fight at least for a podium now, but also a win and that is different to past years.”

Speaking on what he expects over the Austin weekend, the championship leader said:

“We are focused on doing the best we can and always trying to win the race and that will be no different in Austin. It will be another close battle this weekend and I am looking forward to that.”

With a double-podium result in Turkey — a circuit where their rivals Mercedes were stronger — the momentum shifted in favor of Red Bull Racing. On being asked whose favor the momentum might swing this weekend, Verstappen said:

“I don't really believe in momentum swings, we always have to nail every aspect of the weekend to optimise our performance, prepare as best we can and if we do that, then we can't give anything more as a team. “

The Dutchman explained the challenges of the weekend, saying:

“We have a very competitive car but you have to compare it to Mercedes and that is always the big question mark going into any race this season. Hopefully we can fight them this weekend and keep the lead in the championship. Every single week, there are new challenges which we must overcome and this one will be no different, a lot of things can happen in a race, so we will focus on ourselves and no one else.”

Previewing the Circuit of the Americas track, the 24-year-old title contender said:

“The layout of the track at COTA is really cool, the surface being bumpy, because it is built on a swamp, adds to the excitement of the race as well.”

Explaining the circuit layout, Verstappen said:

“The first sector is very enjoyable, with a lot of fast corners, especially in qualifying when you go on low fuel. When you are racing going into Sector 2 and the beginning of Sector 3, there are a lot of different lines you can take, so this track normally creates a lot of action and overtakes.”

According to the Dutchman, who has raced here five times before, the fan atmosphere adds to the thrill of driving around the COTA circuit. Red Bull Racing has been competitive on this circuit in the past.

For Verstappen, a win at COTA could be record-breaking as the circuit has always been marked as one of Lewis Hamilton’s favorite hunting grounds on the calendar. Apart from the Briton having won here five times, the layout of the circuit has often suited the seven-time world champion's driving style and the Mercedes' sheer grunt.

