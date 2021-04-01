Verstappen will beat Lewis Hamilton in the same car: Nelson Piquet

Lewis Hamilton may have pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career, but doubters still find ways to question the seven-time world champion's credentials.

According to three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, Max Verstappen would be too hot to handle for the current champion if they were given equal machinery. The Brazilian feels Lewis Hamilton has benefited from a sub-par teammate in Valtteri Bottas.

Nelson Piquet said:

“It’s not that Hamilton isn’t good. But he has an inferior driver by his side and the previous one [Nico Rosberg] was even worse... It’s very difficult to make a direct comparison between two drivers if they are not on the same team."

But contrary to his point about the difficulty of direct comparisons, the Brazilian then added:

"If Max were driving for Mercedes, I’m sure that he would smash Hamilton."

Things are too easy for Lewis Hamilton: Nelson Piquet

Nelson Piquet feels that Max Verstappen's aggressive driving style would overcome Lewis Hamilton in the same machinery.

“Max is more aggressive... in my opinion, he’s better than Hamilton. Things are too easy for Hamilton to win it all with Bottas by his side as a second driver."

Nelson Piquet also reflected on his championship-winning season, during which he also had the best car in the field by a considerable margin.

"I should have won in 1986, but won in 1987. But it was so easy. The car was far better than the others. And Mercedes is far better than the others for the past years."

Lewis Hamilton has won several challenging Grands Prix in his career. Last season the Brit became a seven-time world champion after a sublime drive in treacherous conditions in Turkey. He also won in Silverstone after keeping Max Verstappen behind on the last lap with three tires on his car. His win at the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix came despite having a slower car throughout the weekend. However, regardless of how many championships or races the Brit wins, there will always be doubters who fervently deny his achievements. This raises the question: what will it take for Lewis Hamilton to get the respect he undoubtedly deserves?