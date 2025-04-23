“Very gutless decision”: Fans react as F1 rules out a V10 era comeback

Formula 1 fans have voiced their disappointment after the sport's governing body confirmed that the V10 engine era will not return. The F1 Commission reinforced its commitment to the 2026 regulations, firmly leaving naturally aspirated engines in the past.

Fans have long demanded the return of high-revving V10 engines for their nostalgic appeal. However, the F1 management has categorically ruled out the possibility to Motorsport.com, highlighting that Formula 1 must remain sustainable and modern.

After a recent F1 Commission meeting in Bahrain, the decision was confirmed by senior figures, as the series will move forward with hybrid power units. The decision has sparked an intense debate among fans on social media. Autosport also shared the development on X, posting:

"F1 will not return to V10s as the F1 Commission commits to the 2026 power unit regulations, but tweaks to the incoming rules are set to be discussed."

The V10 era spanned from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s and remains an iconic period in F1 history. Known for its visceral sound and raw mechanical performance, it produced some of the sport's most memorable moments. However, regulators have deemed them incompatible due to sustainability goals and the commercial realities of manufacturers.

Following this announcement, fans quickly weighed in with their opinions. One fan labeled it a:

"Very gutless decision"

Others from the racing community echoed similar frustration on hearing the news:

"V10s are bad but garbage electric engines that will make the cars slower than F2 is perfectly fine 💀 What a joke," one fan wrote

Done with F1: another fan quipped

"Very sad decision….It's the noise that is integral to F1, the noise should scare you on first hearing it…the current engine format is sh*t," wrote yet another

However, not everyone opposed the ruling. A small section of fans supported the sport's direction:

"I speak for everyone when I say we want full electric," one fan said

"What did people expect? Did they really think that manufacturing teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi & Ford/Red Bull would accept going back to a engine that no one use these days? What a joke. Right decision to not go back to V10. Only deluded fans think otherwise," another fan argued.

While nostalgic sentiment remains strong, the F1 leadership seems firm. The governing body plans to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and is committed to evolving in alignment with those environmental and technological targets.

What do the 2026 F1 engine regulations promise amid concerns?

(L-R) F2 & F3 CEO Bruno Michel, FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem, and Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali in Sakhir. Source: Getty

While a return to V10s is off the table, Formula 1's 2026 power unit regulations continue to take shape. Originally unveiled in 2022, the new framework emphasizes increased electric power and fully sustainable fuels. The hybrid systems will see a near doubling of electrical output (350kW) compared to current units, while removing the complex MGU-H component.

The aim is to create engines that are more cost-effective, sustainable, and road-relevant, attracting manufacturers. As of now, six manufacturers have formally signed on for the next era: Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, Honda, Audi, and Red Bull Powertrains (with Ford as a partner). General Motors, through its Andretti collaboration, has also been part of ongoing discussions and is expected to participate more actively pending future entry approval.

However, recent simulations have sparked concern over performance imbalances, especially due to the heavy reliance on electric deployment. There’s growing fear that cars could become slower and produce poor racing, particularly in scenarios where battery recharge affects overtaking.

To address these issues, the F1 Commission has opened discussions to fine-tune aspects of the regulations. Some suggestions include adjusting energy recovery limits, reducing battery depletion rates, and improving performance outside the electric boost zones.

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali addressed the debate over a potential change in engine philosophy. He mentioned (via it.Motorsport.com):

"In Bahrain we had a meeting with the FIA and all the engine manufacturers present today and also in the future, given that GM was also present. I think there was some forcing. Since there were discussions on the future on the table, someone tried to propose an extension of the regulations currently in force. It would have been absolutely wrong.

He added:

"We must have respect for those who have invested huge sums in a complex and expensive project. Changing the cards on the table would have been the wrong message. If we had questioned the choices made previously (on PU) we would have made a huge mistake"

While fan discontent with modern engine sound and feel persists, the sport remains committed to long-term relevance and innovation. The next milestone arrives with the 2026 engine rollout, where the balance between sustainability and performance will be tested.

