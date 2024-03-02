"Vettel might return?": Fans react to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff talking about Sebastian Vettel as he searches for Lewis Hamilton's replacement

F1 fans have reacted to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff mentioning Sebastian Vettel's name while talking about Lewis Hamilton's replacement.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Toto Wolff praised Sebastian Vettel and felt he still had the potential to compete in F1. The Austrian added that his team needs to quickly decide whether they want a young talent or an experienced driver as Lewis Hamilton's replacement in 2025.

"Sebastian is a great guy and a giant of this sport," Wolff said. "I think he still has the speed. After three or four races, we have to decide whether to go for youth or experience. Or do we optimise in the short term and give the youngsters more time to gain experience?"

F1 fans on X (formerly Twitter) were surprised that Wolff mentioned Vettel while discussing Hamilton's replacement. Many were positive about the four-time world champion's potential return to the sport with Mercedes.

Here are some of their reactions:

"Vettel might return??" a fan exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan felt Sebastian Vettel's return to F1 with Mercedes could give Kimi Antonelli more time to polish his skills.

"Tbf if he’s still got it then getting him in for one or two seasons might make sense to give Antonelli more time," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I’ve heard that Sebastian Vettel wants to drive again" - Ralf Schumacher on Sebastian Vettel after Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Former F1 driver-turned-pundit Ralf Schumacher recently hinted at Sebastian Vettel's interest in returning to F1. He told Sky Germany:

"I’ve heard that Sebastian Vettel wants to drive again. Of course, you have to close a gap now. You saw what happened on the stock market after Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, that triggered something," Ralf said (via PlanetF1)

Sebastian Vettel is considered one of the greatest drivers in F1 history. He clinched four world championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013 and has won 53 races. The German retired from the sport in 2022 but has always hinted that he could return in the future.

Apart from Vettel, Mercedes are looking at Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and even junior driver Kimi Antonelli as potential replacements for Lewis Hamilton.