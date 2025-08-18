  • home icon
  Formula 1
Victoria Verstappen reacts as Max Verstappen shares pictures riding a surfboard

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Aug 18, 2025 19:10 GMT
Image credits: Instagram/@maxverstappen1

Max Verstappen and all the other F1 drivers are away from motorsports for the next couple of weeks as the summer break is in full swing. The four-time F1 champion uploaded images of himself riding an electric surfboard on Instagram. His sister Victoria reacted to the same.

The F1 factories shut down after the 2025 Hungarian GP for the summer break. The team members aren't allowed to work during the break, and as a result, most F1 drivers have taken to various locations across the globe to spend time away from motorsports.

Lewis Hamilton uploaded images as he spent quality time with his pet Roscoe, Charles Leclerc and his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux are enjoying in Monaco, whereas Max Verstappen was recently spotted in Sardinia.

The Dutchman, along with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, was spotted on Toto Wolff's yacht a few days ago. The Mercedes boss’ wife, Susie Wolff, also accompanied the Austrian, as the two couples spent time in Sardinia. The latest update shared by Max Verstappen includes images of him riding a surfboard.

The Red Bull Racing driver shared a carousel of three images on his profile, sharing different angles of his surfing shenanigans. The Dutchman sported a safety jacket and helmet in the images, paired with blue shorts.

A better look at the images reveals that it was an electric surfboard, one that can be ridden without the waves. The caption for the post was:

“🌊”
Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria Jane Verstappen, left the following comment under the post:

“😎🌊”

Max and Victoria's mother, Sophie Kumpen, then responded to her daughter's comment as she wrote:

“credits to you🫶🏻”
Image credits: Instagram/@maxverstappen1

The four-time F1 champion was linked with a move to Mercedes for the 2026 season, but came out before the summer break at the Hungarian GP and confirmed he would be staying at Red Bull for next season.

Max Verstappen “focused” on the 2026 season with Red Bull amid Mercedes rumors

Despite confirming his future with Red Bull for the 2026 season, some reports suggest that Toto Wolff wants to secure the Dutchman for the 2027 season. Max Verstappen hasn't made any comments about the Mercedes chatter and suggested that his focus is on the 2026 season with the team. He said,

“Well, the thing is that there's always other people speaking a lot, while I'm not really talking, because first of all I don't need to, I don't need to say anything.” (via F1)
“I think that's also better for everyone, instead of just waffling things around. It makes no sense anyway, it's a bit of a waste of time, but for me I'm very focused on '26 with the team, to look ahead and make sure that we nail the regulations, and that we are competitive from the start,” added Verstappen.

The Dutchman currently has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but it reportedly contains a performance-based exit clause.

