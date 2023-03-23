Video of Max Verstappen's father congratulating Sergio Perez surfaces after being termed "Grumpy" by many F1 pundits after the race in Jeddah

In a recently released video, Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, is seen congratulating Sergio Perez, contrary to the word that was spread out after Max finished only P2 at the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Jos Verstappen was subject to a lot of criticism from fans after the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia came to an end. Red Bull had the maximum points from the race from the 1 - 2 finish along with the fastest lap. Although the team was delighted with the result, a complete sense of satisfaction wasn't sensed by everyone within the team.

Sergio Perez was celebrating his win with the team, however, what was more noticed was Jos Verstappen, who stood beside Checo with absolutely no expression on his face. It was thought that he was not delighted with his son Max Verstappen not winning the race.

While it became a sensation online and a lot of hate was spread for the Dutchman, a recent video shows that he did shake hands with Perez to join in the celebration, contrary to the word that has spread.

Donny Verstappen @DonnyVerstappen Btw Jos Verstappen congratulated Perez..



So before we all judge we need to have all the facts, not just what the media tells you. Btw Jos Verstappen congratulated Perez..So before we all judge we need to have all the facts, not just what the media tells you. https://t.co/Iqa7fSyEQt

While many have argued that Verstappen only shook his hand because Checo stuck his hand out, it can't be completely denied that he did celebrate the Mexican's win.

Will Sergio Perez continue to challenge Max Verstappen?

Although Sergio Perez's race wins remain overshadowed by Max Verstappen, he is the only one who has been the closest to the double world champion in the two rounds of the 2023 season. With Mercedes still struggling to be competitive enough and Ferrari having issues, no other team other than Aston Martin has been able to challenge the RB-19.

This makes it obvious that the two drivers might as well dominate over the entire grid, but with the racing that was witnessed in Jeddah, it seems that Checo has some grip too. Both drivers were battling for the fastest lap by the end of the race, and Verstappen was able to achieve the same. Perez, as many noted, was quite surprised by the same.

Although Max Verstappen has the lead in the championship, he is only ahead by one point, which might not seem like an issue after just two rounds of the season, but it makes it apparent that only the Red Bull drivers can challenge each other.

