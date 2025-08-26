Video: 'Suits' superstar Gabriel Macht stars in special Mercedes collaboration

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Aug 26, 2025 06:03 GMT
'Suits' superstar Gabriel Macht stars in special Mercedes collaboration (Getty Images)

Gabriel Macht was recently featured in a new Mercedes preview, which hinted at the launch of a new car. Macht could be seen attempting to record outtakes for the launch, but failing to do so, considering the speed of the car as it flew past him.

Best known for playing Harvey Specter on the television series "Suits," Gabriel Macht recently switched up and was featured in an advertisement for the German brand. The promotional clip showcased him standing on the side of what seemed to be a race track, and attempting to record a clip with the entire crew. The speed of the car and other factors, such as the heat around the asphalt, made it a difficult task, which was shot in a comic way.

Macht was also previously featured in a Mercedes promotional ad film, which saw him caring for and driving the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63, which was launched earlier this year.

This recent advertisement gained quite some popularity on social media, as Gabriel Macht's appearance attracted a ton of new likes and followers for the German brand.

Their Formula 1 project has also been quite competitive this season. However, they dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship after a series of inconsistent performances from their rookie driver, Andrea Kimi Antonelli. While he was rather promising early in the season, his form seemingly wore off.

George Russell backs rookie Mercedes teammate after inconsistent performances

Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 - Source: Getty
Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Kimi Antonelli is the youngest driver on the current F1 grid. Mercedes signed him last year to fill in for Lewis Hamilton, who made his way to Ferrari this season. Antonelli had already skipped Formula 3 and was in his debut Formula 2 season when the team signed him.

He consistently scored points and outperformed all other rookies on the track initially this season. However, he faced four retirements in the last eight races and two finishes out of points.

Despite Antonelli's form wearing off, his teammate, George Russell, spoke positively of him. He mentioned that the 19-year-old has been improving with every passing race, although the results say the opposite.

"The fact is, his pace delta, to me, is no different, I think," Russell told Motorsport.com. "In Canada, I was on pole and he qualified fourth, but he was six tenths behind me. In Belgium, he was out in Q1 and I made it to Q3 - but he was only three tenths off me."
He added:

"So, people look at the underlying result, but the truth is, he's still making progress, even though we, as a team, have gone backwards. Suddenly, you're now in the fight where a tenth can be six or seven grid spots. Before, for the positions we were fighting for, a tenth is one position."

With 10 races to go this season, Mercedes is aiming for the second spot in the Constructors' Championship. Ferrari currently sits in that position, but the Brackley-based outfit has managed to narrow down the gap to just 24 points.

Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

Quick Links

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
