Video: 'Suits' superstar Gabriel Macht stars in special Mercedes collaboration

Gabriel Macht was recently featured in a new Mercedes preview, which hinted at the launch of a new car. Macht could be seen attempting to record outtakes for the launch, but failing to do so, considering the speed of the car as it flew past him.Best known for playing Harvey Specter on the television series &quot;Suits,&quot; Gabriel Macht recently switched up and was featured in an advertisement for the German brand. The promotional clip showcased him standing on the side of what seemed to be a race track, and attempting to record a clip with the entire crew. The speed of the car and other factors, such as the heat around the asphalt, made it a difficult task, which was shot in a comic way. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMacht was also previously featured in a Mercedes promotional ad film, which saw him caring for and driving the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63, which was launched earlier this year.This recent advertisement gained quite some popularity on social media, as Gabriel Macht's appearance attracted a ton of new likes and followers for the German brand.Their Formula 1 project has also been quite competitive this season. However, they dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship after a series of inconsistent performances from their rookie driver, Andrea Kimi Antonelli. While he was rather promising early in the season, his form seemingly wore off.George Russell backs rookie Mercedes teammate after inconsistent performancesFormula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Day 1 - Source: GettyKimi Antonelli is the youngest driver on the current F1 grid. Mercedes signed him last year to fill in for Lewis Hamilton, who made his way to Ferrari this season. Antonelli had already skipped Formula 3 and was in his debut Formula 2 season when the team signed him.He consistently scored points and outperformed all other rookies on the track initially this season. However, he faced four retirements in the last eight races and two finishes out of points.Despite Antonelli's form wearing off, his teammate, George Russell, spoke positively of him. He mentioned that the 19-year-old has been improving with every passing race, although the results say the opposite.&quot;The fact is, his pace delta, to me, is no different, I think,&quot; Russell told Motorsport.com. &quot;In Canada, I was on pole and he qualified fourth, but he was six tenths behind me. In Belgium, he was out in Q1 and I made it to Q3 - but he was only three tenths off me.&quot;He added:&quot;So, people look at the underlying result, but the truth is, he's still making progress, even though we, as a team, have gone backwards. Suddenly, you're now in the fight where a tenth can be six or seven grid spots. Before, for the positions we were fighting for, a tenth is one position.&quot;With 10 races to go this season, Mercedes is aiming for the second spot in the Constructors' Championship. Ferrari currently sits in that position, but the Brackley-based outfit has managed to narrow down the gap to just 24 points.