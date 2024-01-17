"Visa Cash App Racing Bulls" could be the rebranded name for Red Bull's sister team in 2024

It is being reported that Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri will be rebranded to 'Visa Cash App Racing Bulls' in the 2024 season.

It was reported during last season that the Austrian team would look to overhaul the team on and off the track. The world champions also announced that the Faenza-based team would have a new name going forward from 2024 onward.

However, it was earlier reported that the team might be called Hugo Boss but the reports were denied by Red Bull. As per Formu1a.uno, the Austrian team have looked to finalize the name for the Italian team as 'Visa Cash App Red Bull'.

It claimed that the 'Racing Bulls' website was redirecting to the Visa Cash App website, which might be the new name of the team. Although, there have been no official announcements regarding the new name of the team from the energy drink brand thus far.

Red Bull team boss gives an update on the powertrains ahead of new engine regulations

Christian Horner stated that the team has been working tirelessly to build the powertrains ahead of the new engine regulations in the 2026 season.

Speaking with PlanetF1, the Brit pointed out that 24 months wasn't enough time to develop an engine but he was proud of the progress made by the team. He said:

"It’s busy, there are 24 months before that engine will be being bolted into the back of the RB22. It’s not that long in the engine world so there’s still an awful lot more to do in a very short time. But I’m confident that we’ve got the right people, and we can get there.”

It will be fascinating to see if the team's powertrains will be completed in due time or if they will be lagging when the new regulations are introduced in 2026.