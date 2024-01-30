Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, formerly known as AlphaTauri, release their 2024 challenger’s name

Visa Cash App RB F1 team (formerly called AlphaTauri) revealed the name of the 2024 challenger, which will be called the VCARB02, set to debut in Misano.

Earlier this month, the team confirmed AlphaTauri's rebranding, and their new name, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team, was revealed. Partnering with the payment giant, the team is set to race in the 2024 season with VCARB02, the name of their challenger. The team will be revealing the livery on February 8 in Las Vegas, but the actual debut of the car is set to be in Misano, Italy.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will get to drive the car in Misano on 12th February as they will be using their first of the two filming days allocated by the FIA. This will be the team's first year under the guidance of former Ferrari racing director Laurent Mekies, who replaced Franz Tost after his retirement. CEO Peter Bayer has faith in his work, as Formu1a.com quoted him,

"We have an ambitious team vision under the leadership of myself and Team Principal Laurent Mekies, and having future-oriented partners like Visa and Cash App alongside us on this journey is truly exciting."

Racing Bulls hires engineers from Red Bull and Alpine ahead of the 2024 F1 season

Under the work of Mekies, the team is witnessing major changes in the crew already. As reported by Formu1a.com, they have hired crew from Alpine and Red Bull, the latter being their sister team.

Alan Permane, who was formerly the sporting director at Alpine was hired as the Racing Director by Bulls. Furthermore, Guillaume Cattelani from Red Bull will be joining them as Deputy Techincal Director. Other recruits are also to be made. Tim Goss will be the Bulls' Chief Technical Officer.

The team had managed to finish in eighth place during the 2023 F1 season. However, they were stuck at the bottom of the grid for a long time before Nyck de Vries was replaced with Daniel Ricciardo mid-season. This also saw a change in the team's development and they were able to climb up in the table.

It has been mentioned that they will be using some parts from Red Bull's RB19, the car that dominated the entire grid in the earlier season. This might help them remain more competitive in the upcoming season of racing.