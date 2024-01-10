“W14 has left the chat”: Mercedes officially part ways with 2023 F1 challenger, much to the respite of Silver Arrow fans

Mercedes F1 team's official X account recently posted a picture to bid farewell to its W14 car. 2023 was not a good year for the Brackley-based team, especially when compared to its glory days. Even though Mercedes finished second in the constructors' championship, it was unable to win a single race in the entire season.

The picture posted by Mercedes had a handful of podium finish trophies the team achieved in 2023 and a few shots of the car itself. In the caption, Mercedes simply wrote that the 'W14 car had left the chat'.

"*W14 has left the chat*" Mercedes' caption read.

Expand Tweet

Since several Mercedes fans are still struggling to cope with the fact that the team has only won one race since 2021, they were somewhat delighted to see the W14 car go.

As soon as the farewell pictures were posted, many expressed their relief and even posted GIFs of celebrating that the slow W14 car would finally be put to rest.

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One of the users posted a similar picture of Red Bull's RB19 to show the amount of trophies that the championship-winning car accrued.

Expand Tweet

Toto Wolff on Mercedes completely moving away from W14's concept in 2024

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff claimed that the team will be completely changing the concept of its 2024 car, scrapping the W14.

Speaking about the 2024 season and the upcoming car, Wolff was quoted as saying by motorsport.com:

"We are changing the concept. We are completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, the airflow. I mean, literally, there's almost every component that's being changed because only by doing that, I think we have a chance."

Despite a complete reset, Wolff is well aware that the changes might not work. Hence, he is prepared for anything from a tragic failure to a massive success.

"We could get it wrong also," Wolff said. "So, between not gaining what we expect, catching up and making a big step and competing in the front, everything is possible."

Second-placed Mercedes scored 409 points in the constructors' table. Red Bull, who won the championship, meanwhile, scored more than double the points, 860 to be precise.