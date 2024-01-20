"Wallahi I'm finished": Fans react to the first look of the Stake F1 Sauber's logo

Sauber's F1 team recently had a major change in the brand after parting ways with Italian manufacturer Alfa Romeo. They will now race as the Stake F1 team, and their chassis will be named after the streaming service Kick.com. Hence, their logo and entire brand image is undergoing a change in 2024.

A recent post by the official F1 account on X showcased every team and when they will be hosting their car launch events for the 2024 F1 season. The graphic showed the dates and each team's official logo.

Since the Stake F1 team also has Kick as a major sponsor, it's logo had a massive 'K' followed by 'Sauber' written in capital letters. The 'K' was bright green and looked exactly like the letter from Kick.com's official logo.

Reacting to the post, many F1 fans were unimpressed by Sauber's logo, with some saying that the Swiss-based team and its logo is a joke.

Here are some reactions from X:

"That sauber logo, wallahi im finished," one user wrote.

Some fans also talked about the other teams. There were comments on Haas, Red Bull and McLaren regarding their liveries, car launches, and their future in F1.

Here are some reactions:

Sauber started a new hiring plan in preparation for merging with Audi in 2026

Audi is only two years away from joining F1 as an engine provider and as a team. They will be merging with Sauber and will implement major changes in the team's operations.

Sauber representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi recently stated that the team has started hiring new personnel in a preparation for the German giants entry in F1 in 2026. He said, via Motorsport:

"We have undertaken a major hiring plan. Of course, the results of the plan will be more visible in the coming years, because with each new appointment you normally have a gardening leave period to join a competitor."

"We then started with hiring. Of course, in the coming years we will increase our structure, both in terms of personnel and technology, because all the investments that need to be made and implemented also take some time."

In 2022, Audi officially announced that they will be entering the sport with the Swiss-based team. Along with them, a few other automotive giants like Ford and Honda are once again returning to F1 as well.