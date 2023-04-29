"Was not on my 2023 F1 bingo tbh": Fans react as Max Verstappen and George Russell get into heated debate after the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Max Verstappen was unhappy after an early collision with George Russell during Saturday's sprint race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix damaged his sidepod, causing a big hole and tuning down his performance. The two cars collided when Russell attempted to overtake the Dutchman on the very first lap.

The two drivers exchanged heated words with each other right before the post-race interview in parc ferme, and while Russell tried to explain that he had no grip, Verstappen argued that no one had a grip because it was the start of the race.

The reigning world champion started the 17-lap race from third on the grid and after initially falling behind Rusell, recovered to round off the podium places with a P3 finish.

Social media was hyped with the argument between the two drivers. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

"Max Verstappen calling George Russell a d*ck**** was not on my 2023 F1 bingo tbh"

Many were also amazed by the fact that Max Verstappen's car, which was producing so much more drag because of the hole in its sidepod, was able to finish in P3 while giving Charles Leclerc, who was just ahead of him, a significant challenge at many stages of the sprint.

"That RB with damage is STILL faster than the next closest car"

George Russell justifies his move on Max Verstappen, "I don't know why's he so angry."

George Russell has given his verdict on Max Verstappen's comments following the incident in the pitlane. The Briton said that Verstappen's anger with that result was not justified as he managed a pretty good finish.

"I don't know why's he so angry," Russell said. "He still managed to finish P3 in the sprint."

Russell also stated that he does not plan to not attack Verstappen just because he is leading the championship, adding that he didn't intend to make any contact.

"I think as a driver, you know the risks when you're on the outside here," he added. "I'm here to fight, I'm here to win. I'm not going to hold back just because he's leading the championship."

"None of the contact was intentional."

The contact was a tough one and considering the small margin of error that the streets of Baku leave drivers with, it could have been fatal. There were other cars following both of them up since it was just the start of the race and the contact could have been dangerous for them as well. However, nothing severe happened.

Russell was able to take the place from Verstappen early in the race, however, after a safety car restart, the double-world champion regained P3 effortlessly in his Red Bull. The Briton finished the race in P4.

