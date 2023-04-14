Was Craig Breen married? Family of late Rally driver explored after crash

Hyundai WRC announced on Thursday, April 13, that Irish rally driver Craig Breen passed away after an accident in a pre-event test for the Croatian round of the World Rally Championship.

It has been reported that Breen went off the road during a team test on asphalt roads in Croatia on Friday and succumbed to injuries. His co-driver, James Fulton, escaped unharmed from the crash, though.

Breen was making preparations for his second outing of the WRC season after finishing second at Rally Sweden in February, which was his first WRC start of the season. That was also his best result in the WRC, equalling his second place finishes in Sweden 2018, Estonia 2020-2021, Belgium 2021 and Sardinia 2022.

Following the tragedy, the team released a statement:

"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time."

Breen was neither married nor had any children at the time of his death. The 31-year-old was the son of Ray Breen, a national champion in Irish rallying, and Jackie Breen. Born and brought up in Waterford, Ireland, he followed in his father's footsteps and began karting in 1999.

He switched to rallying in 2007, which he took up full time two years later. He competed in the Irish, British and International Fiesta Sporting Trophies, emerging as the winner in all of them.

Breen progressed to the WRC in 2011, where he competed in the WRC Academy and became the inaugural Academy Cup winner. In 2016, he joined Citroen on a part-time basis and remained with the team till the end of the 2018 season.

After signing with Hyundai on a part-time basis from 2019-2021, Craig Breen switched to M-Sport last year before making a return to the South Korean team this year.

The Irishman is the first fatality in the WRC since German junior co-driver Joerg Bastuck in the 2006 Rally of Catalunya.

WRC and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem mourn Craig Breen's death

The World Rally Championship, in a statement, expressed their shock at Craig Breen's death. They said:

“The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem also paid his condolences following Breen's death:

“On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.”

Craig Breen was 33 at the time of his death.

