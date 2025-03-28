Watch: A fan gives an adorable 4-word compliment to George Russell

During the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix, a fan complimented George Russell's physical beauty. While the Mercedes driver was talking to media, a fan called him handsome, and Russell was overwhelmed with the compliment.

For the second round of the 2025 F1 season, teams arrived in Shanghai for the Chinese Grand Prix. The race was held on March 22, with Russell emerging on the podium. He crossed the checkered flag behind Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to finish P3.

Russell has been in great form this year as a senior Mercedes driver. Before China, he even clinched a podium in Australia by securing P3. He is currently placed third on the drivers championship standings with 35 points.

Meanwhile, Russell had an interesting moment during the grid walk before the Grand Prix happened on Sunday. The British driver was talking to media when a fan approached him and called him handsome. Meanwhile, Russell, who was overwhelmed with the compliment, asked the fan to say that aloud on mic for everyone to hear.

“You’re so handsome, George. Welcome to Shanghai," the fan said.

George Russell was amazed with the compliment and jokingly inquired about a grid pass to gift that supporter.

"I love it; this is amazing. Can we get him like a grid pass or something?" Russell replied.

That being said, Mercedes wrapped up a positive weekend in China. After P3 and P4 finish in Australia, the Silver Arrows only seem to have improved in China. While Russell got another podium for himself this season, Kimi Antonelli also grabbed eight points as he secured P6.

Mercedes are currently placed second in the constructors championship, behind McLaren with 57 points. The Papaya team is leading the pack with 78 big points as they won both races of the season so far. The next race will be held in Japan at Suzuka Circuit on April 6.

Toto Wolff rates George Russell's brilliant drive in China

Toto Wolff [L] with George Russell [R] F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

George Russell secured his second consecutive podium of the season after grabbing P3 in China last week. Moreover, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was highly moved by the Brit's noteworthy drive and rated it very highly.

Talking to RacingNews365, Wolff said:

"I never give 10 out of 10 because I think there is always better. We haven't seen the perfect race, but considering the circumstances that George had [in China], it is a 10 out of 10. He extracted the maximum out of this car, the tires, and the strategy. It was a brilliant drive."

While chasing the McLaren teammates, George Russell was also facing pressure from Charles Leclerc, who was hunting him down from P4 despite a broken wing. Ultimately, the Mercedes driver defended his podium, and Leclerc was disqualified after his car failed the minimum weight requirement check.

