Watch: A visibly frustrated Christian Horner talks about Sergio Perez's disappointing qualifying session

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner recently spoke about Sergio Perez failing to reach the top 10 in Friday's qualifying session, which sets the grid for the main race.

This was the fourth time in a row that the Mexican was unable to enter Q3 with the same car Max Verstappen is dominating the entire sport in.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Christian Horner humorously expressed how frustrated he was. The result was even more frustrating because Sergio Perez was up there with Verstappen and the other top drivers in terms of pace but was simply unable to keep his RB19 within the white lines.

The Red Bull team principal said:

"He has got the pace today, he got a car that was easily capable of being on the first or second row. He was matching Max's times... Stay in the white lines! You know it was... strike one, strike two, Checo, just stay in the white lines, strike three, and that was it."

"So I mean, it's hugely frustrating because he could have been there, he could have done it. So that's the frustration. It's fantastic to get the pole but it feels... not complete."

There must have been frustration even though Horner tried to joke about it in front of the cameras. Sergio Perez ended up in 15th position after his last fast lap in Q2 was deleted due to him going slightly off the white line of the kerb on turn 10.

As soon as he placed all four tires of his car over the white line, the track limit rule was triggered and the stewards deleted his lap. Before this happened, he was in second place, right behind Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez points towards Alex Albon blocking him on last lap after Austrian GP qualifying debacle

Sergio Perez made a massive mistake by running wide at turn 10 during his final flying lap in Q2, which unfortunately forced the stewards to delete his lap due to the track limit rule. However, the Red Bull driver feels that Alex Albon, who was in front of him at the exit of turn 10, essentially blocked him, which caused the penalty to be imposed.

Perez said (via RaceFans):

"I was on a good lap, but then all of a sudden on my final lap, I found Albon and I just went straight. I think I lost a tenth or more than that just by going straight, but the stewards wouldn’t consider that I was blocked."

"There’s so many things I can control and unfortunately, this one, you’re closing a good lap and then all of the sudden, you are blocked and you have a penalty, I think the system is wrong."

Nonetheless, Sergio Perez will start the main Austrian GP race from P15 while his teammate Verstappen will start the race from the front.

