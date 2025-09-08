Watch: A young Max Verstappen fan in tears after meeting the Dutchman in an adorable exchange

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Sep 08, 2025 09:44 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty
In Picture: Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen met a young fan following his victory at the Italian GP. In a video that surfaced on social media recently, the Dutchman was approached by a young fan as he was on his way out of the circuit.

The video was shared by @elisacavagnini1 on social media, and the @tothegrandprix page on Instagram picked it up and uploaded the video on the Meta-owned platform. In the video, the young fan, wearing a bright orange t-shirt approached the Red Bull driver, and stepped forward to meet him.

Verstappen, who was sitting inside the car, gently hugged the young fan, and clicked a picture with him, leaving the young fan in tears. Here is the video that surfaced on Instagram involving the young fan and Max Verstappen:

Max Verstappen claimed the recently concluded Italian Grand Prix at Monza and brought out a near-perfect race weekend. He started the race from pole position after a stellar qualifying effort on Saturday and went on to win the race comfortably.

Lando Norris finished the race in second place, ahead of his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri. Charles Leclerc and George Russell wrapped up the top five, as Lewis Hamilton, Alex Albon, and Gabriel Bortoleto finished their race in P6, P7, and P8, respectively. Kimi Antonelli and Isack Hadjar completed the Top 10.

Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after emphatic Italian GP victory

Max Verstappen let his feelings known after winning the 2025 Italian GP at Monza. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what the four-time world champion said:

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing after the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty Images
“It was a great day for us. Of course Lap 1 was a bit unlucky, but after that we were flying and that was for me really enjoyable. We managed the pace quite well throughout that first stint, and I think we pitted at the right time, and with the hard tyres at the end you can push a bit more – they’re a bit more resilient."
“Fantastic execution by everyone from the whole team. I think the whole weekend we were on it and it’s super enjoyable to win here," Verstappen added.

Currently, Verstappen is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 230 points after 16 races and three Sprints. He trails Championship leader, Oscar Piastri by 94 points, and P2 Lando Norris by 63 points.

McLaren, on the other hand, is leading the Constructors' Championship with 617 points. They are the favorites to win the championship this year, as Ferrari, with 280 points, is fighting for P2 against Mercedes (260 points) and Red Bull (239 points).

