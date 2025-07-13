Watch: Adrian Newey dressing up in Aston Martin overalls as he gets ready to drive the iconic Lotus

Adrian Newey recently joined the Aston Martin squad after his gardening leave at Red Bull got over earlier this year. With the Goodwood Festival of Speed taking place in England, the 66-year-old was seen donning the Aston Martin green overalls on his way to drive the title-winning 1968-69 Lotus 49B.

Ad

The Goodwood FOS is a celebration of speed and heritage held every year in West Sussex, where modern and classic cars take to the track for fans to adore the racing machines. Moreover, a host of revered figures from the F1 world take to the festival every year.

Last year, Adrian Newey was draped in Red Bull's overalls as the Austrian squad launched its RB17 hypercar, designed by the design guru that time around. While he was with the Milton Keynes-based squad just 12 months ago, his stay on the F1 grid has switched to Silverstone as of late with his move to Aston Martin.

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the 66-year-old was observed wearing the green outfit's overalls at the Goodwood FOS before going out on his way to drive the iconic Lotus 49B.

Ad

Meanwhile, Newey has led various teams to world championships, with many expecting Aston Martin could be the next in line to benefit from the design legend's arrival.

Adrian Newey talks about the 2026 prospects with Aston Martin

Adrian Newey at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Source: Getty

Adrian Newey is regarded as one of the best designers of F1 cars that have ever graced the sport. With his arrival at the Silverstone-based squad, many reckon that the fortunes of Aston Martin could soon turn around with the 2026 regulations leveling out the playing field.

Ad

Though this could be the case, the work for the 2026 car is already underway, owing to his gardening leave extending out into the first quarter of 2025. Reflecting on his ambitions for the next year's challenger, Newey told Formula 1's official website:

"I'm quite disciplined like that I suppose. I tend to be, as I said earlier, a bit tunnel vision. So I've been really concentrating on the 2026 car. But yes, doing lunchtime chats, there's a small core team that's working on the 2025 car and will do for a few months yet. We'll have an upgrade somewhere around Silverstone time. So I've just been having lunchtime chats with that core team of kind of what you're up to, discussing ideas, putting a few ideas in and we'll see where we get to."

Ad

"It's the first time I've seen these cars at all. And I haven't actually spent very long studying photographs of them either. So, for me, it will be interesting to see what everybody's been up to over the winter in the first few races and see how the teams have changed their cars relative to last year."

If Aston Martin win a world championship under Adrian Newey's leadership, it would make the green outfit the fifth team to win a title with the 66-year-old's aid in its championship campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More