Watch: Alpine's Jack Doohan involved in a horrifying crash at the F1 Japanese GP

Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan was involved in a heavy crash at the Suzuka International Circuit during the FP2 session of the 2025 F1 Japanese GP. The Aussie driver returned to his cockpit after sitting out the FP1 session and handing over the reins to reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa for the opening hour.

The Japanese had finished ahead of his more experienced teammate Pierre Gasly in the session and was comfortable in his A525 on the iconic track. In his bid to replicate Hirakawa's antics, Doohan pushed a bit too hard on his push lap and dipped a tire on the grass while approaching Turn 2.

Jack Doohan couldn't control the slide as he spun in the middle of the corner and crashed heavily into the barriers at high speed. Momentarily impacted by the crash, the Alpine driver confirmed on his team radio that he was "ok" from the crash.

Jack Doohan was visibly winded from the crash and was taken straight to the medical center for further checks. The 22-year-old's crash also brought a lengthy red-flag stoppage.

Jack Doohan comments on Red Bull's driver swap ahead of Japan

Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan said he "felt" for Liam Lawson, who was demoted to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls from Red Bull for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the Aussie driver had empathy for the Kiwi, given Doohan also dealt with his own rumors at the start of the year, saying:

"To be honest, it's difficult to see. I feel for him, but he's still in Formula 1. I had rumors I wasn't even going to drive before I drove. I think he's an extremely, extremely talented driver."

"And for one reason or another, had a very hard time, but again, only two races, so it's a shame. But I think, to be honest, he's going to be more of a threat at Racing Bulls than he potentially was at Red Bull," he added.

He further emphasized the cutthroat nature of the sport, saying:

"Yeah, it's a cut-throat sport, and especially in that situation, I don't want to comment too much on it, in a top team especially, but yeah, this is Formula 1. It's a business, they rely on performances and results. He was in a very, very tricky situation, and we know how tough that Red Bull is to drive."

Jack Doohan was rumored to have just five races to prove his talent behind the wheel with a wide array of reserve drivers at Alpine waiting in the frey for a chance at the second seat.

