WATCH: Christian Horner brings a Max Verstappen super fan to the Red Bull motorhome to meet the Dutch driver

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner brought a young superfan to the team's motorhome to meet Max Verstappen ahead of the FP2 session at the 2025 British Grand Prix. The Austrian team has been struggling to match the pace of McLaren this year consistently and has fallen behind in the constructors' championship to P4.

The RB21 has enabled the Dutch driver to claim two race wins and three pole positions this year, but has been a difficult ride for Verstappen's teammates, who have only contributed even points.

However, it wasn't the Milton Keynes-based outfit's on-track performance at Silverstone that caught the eye, but Horner's gesture towards a fan off the track. After meeting a young fan named Rebecca at the fan forum, and asked her about her favorite driver.

When she picked Max Verstappen, Christian Horner offered to introduce her to the four-time F1 world champion. Red Bull later brought the young superfan into their motorhome and made her wish come true as Max Verstappen came and met her before jumping into the car for the FP2 session.

In a video uploaded by Christian Horner on his Instagram, the 51-year-old wrote in the caption:

"Making the biggest memories with the littlest fans. It was great to meet Rebecca, a great fan of the Team and @MaxVerstappen1 at the fan forum today, and then welcome her to meet her heroes in the garage for FP2!"

Horner and Verstappen even clicked a picture with the young fan before moving on with their on-track preparations for the session.

Christian Horner comments on rumors of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated that there was clarity regarding Max Verstappen's future with the Austrian, and the recent rumors of him joining Mercedes had not impacted them.

In the team principal's press conference in Silverstone, Horner reflected and said:

“Everybody’s very clear on where we’re at. Max has been with Red Bull since the very start of his career, all of his success has come in Red Bull Racing cars, and he’s been a big part of our team, and he has a great deal of faith in the team and the people around him."

“Whilst there’s always going to be speculation and noise, I think we all sit fairly comfortable with where we’re at and what the situation is. He’s made it quite clear that he would like to finish his career in a Red Bull car, from start to finish – I think that’s quite special and unique for him," he added.

Max Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expires at the end of the 2028 season. However, certain performance clauses could be activated after the summer break this year, allowing him to leave the Austrian team.

