Watch: Clip of Kimi Antonelli seemingly crying after getting eliminated during the F1 Belgian GP sprint shootout goes viral

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli could be seen getting emotional after he was eliminated from the SQ1 of that 2025 Belgian GP student shootout on Friday, July 25. The Italian driver has been going through a rough patch of form during the European leg of the F1 calendar, which has seen him struggle to extract the maximum performance of his W16.The 18-year-old started his rookie campaign in the sport on a positive note and caught everyone's attention when he took the fastest lap at the sprint shootout in Miami and followed it up with another excellent performance in the main qualifying.However, he was unable to repeat his heroics from the Miami Sprint weekend in Spa, as he finished P20 at the end of the session. Kimi Antonelli sustained floor damage to his W16 in the SQ1 session, which did not allow him to get out of the bottom five.In a viral clip floating on social media, which has attracted close to a million views on X, the F1 rookie could be seen crying after getting eliminated from Sprint Qualifying. The Bologna-born native even apologized to the German team for his mistake on the team radio.Antonelli lost control of his car at the fast Stevello corner and spun into the gravel, which ruined his floor and with it his chances of making it out of SQ1.Kimi Antonelli reflects on his SQ1 exit at SpaMercedes driver Kimi Antonelli stated that it was a shame that he was unable to get out of the SQ1, but remarked that he was happy with the performance of the car in the first part of his lap around the iconic Spa Francorchamps track.As per F1.com, the Italian, who replaced Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, said:&quot;It was a shame to have our Sprint Qualifying session go the way it did. The car was good in FP1 and in the first half of my first lap in SQ1, it was feeling even better. Unfortunately, I got a little bit greedy on the throttle at turn 14 and had a spin through the gravel.&quot;I picked up damage from that, and despite trying my best on my second lap, the performance wasn’t there in the car to do any more than we saw. It is a shame, as we had the potential for a lot more today. It was a mistake from my side, but now we will focus on getting the car in a good place for tomorrow’s Qualifying session.&quot;Kimi Antonelli sits in P8 in the driver's standings and has scored 63 points from 12 races and two Sprints thus far, which includes his maiden podium finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, finishing P3 behind his teammate George Russell and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.