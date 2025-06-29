Watch: Conor Moore posts hilarious sketch portraying Max Verstappen allegedly talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Mercedes supremo Toto Wolff is thought to be in talks with Max Verstappen's camp over a potential move to Brackley. With the Dutchman having had a torrid Austrian GP, famous F1 personality imitator, Conor Moore, shared a hilarious skit over his Instagram where Wolff could be seen trying to do everything in his power to sign Verstappen.

Verstappen has been a Red Bull driver since 2016 and has won four world championships in succession with the team since 2021. Despite winning his fourth world title with the team last year, the Austrian giant seemingly does not have the pace to help the 27-year-old claim the elusive fifth world championship.

Mercedes has interest in Verstappen, with Wolff openly flirting with the idea of getting him onboard despite his Red Bull contract running till 2028.

Now, with the reigning world champion retiring from the race in Austria, Conor Moore shared a skit over social media. In the sketch, he portrayed how Max Verstappen's frustration with Red Bull is being used by Toto Wolff to get a chance of signing the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, Verstappen's retirement at the Austrian GP was caused by a collision with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on the opening lap of the race.

Max Verstappen deems his early Austrian GP retirement unlucky

Max Verstappen after crashing at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

With Max Verstappen out of the race, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri was handed a golden chance to gain crucial points on the Dutchman. Moreover, the two grabbed the opportunity with both hands as the Red Bull driver's deficit to the top of the standings grew from 43 points to 61 points.

Reflecting on having a bad day in the office, Verstappen said post-race via Sky Sports:

"Unlucky, I guess. It is what it is, I mean, I spoke quickly to Kimi also, he came to the hospitality. I think every driver made a mistake like that, you know, no-one does that on purpose as well. So, for me, that is not a big deal."

"It was not the weekend that we had hoped for pace wise, of course, we were also unlucky in qualifying with that yellow flag otherwise you start a bit further ahead, and then the race was unlucky and sometimes you have those weekends."

Meanwhile, Lando Norris won the race after having a strategic battle with Piastri. The pair brought home a 1-2 finish for McLaren, with Charles Leclerc joining them on the podium.

