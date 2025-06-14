Watch: Danica Patrick and Martin Brundle caught in an awkward moment as the American terms Canada an easy track

Danica Patrick is known for her strong opinions in the motorsport world, and she gave one such take on the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve in the build-up to the qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix. This subsequently left Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle with a bewildered reaction on his face.

20 F1 drivers are slated to take on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the tenth race of the 2025 season. The race to take on the victory will start when the lights go out on Sunday (June 15), as McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are expected to write the next chapter of their flourishing championship campaigns.

On the other hand, Sky Sports is highly regarded as one of the best F1 broadcasters and has a huge contingent of pundits to get in-depth on various topics.

One such discussion took place in the build-up to qualifying for the North American race, where the former NASCAR driver claimed that the 4.361-kilometer-long track did not possess a challenging layout on paper. Her perspective seemingly caught her co-host, Martin Brundle, by surprise on the Sky Sports F1 stream:

"It's not a super challenging track, I think you just need your car to be balanced right."

You can check out the video of the incident below, as shared by a fan on TikTok (via X):

Patrick's comments also did not fare well with a former F1 champion.

Nico Rosberg disagreed with Danica Patrick's assessment of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Danica Patrick at the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

2016 F1 champion and Sky Sports panelist, Nico Rosberg, was one such person who was not in favor of Danica Patrick's comments. The German raced at the track 10 times and bagged the pole position on one occasion.

However, he was unable to win a race at the fabled track in his decade-long F1 career. Disagreeing with the 43-year-old's comments, Rosberg said on the Sky Sports F1 stream:

"I have to disagree ever so slightly there, [Danica Patrick]. Montreal is one of the hardest tracks of the year, because there's so many bumps and at every curb you have to hit it so perfectly."

On the other hand, the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix could be the host to multiple storylines on the grid. While the McLaren duo is expected to battle it out at the front of the field, Mercedes and Ferrari appear to have the pace to fight for the top spots on paper after the first few practice sessions.

Lando Norris bolstered the fastest laptime during the FP3 session and is aiming to get his championship campaign back on track amid Oscar Piastri's impressive run of form.

