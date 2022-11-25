WATCH: Daniel Ricciardo sings at a Red Bull private event

Daniel Ricciardo was spotted singing a song at a Red Bull private event shortly after being announced as their reserve driver for next year. The Australian was seen singing 'Wagon Wheel' by Nashville-based band Old Crow Medicine Show. Watch the clip below:

Ricciardo seems to be back to his old cheery self after returning to Red Bull as their third driver for next year. The video of the 33-year-old singing the American song was posted by Red Bull boss Christian Horner via his Instagram story.

The Australian lost his seat at McLaren after two unsuccessful years to F2 champion Oscar Piastri. Daniel Ricciardo, who was out of a seat for the 2023 season, chose to go with his former team due to his familiarity with the Milton-Keynes-based squad. He said:

"But probably there is a bit with the familiarity which swayed me a little bit towards Red Bull. I’ve also been jumping around a bit in the last few years, so going back to something familiar might be a little, I won’t say easy, but in a way perhaps easier.”

Daniel Ricciardo on the potential positives of moving back to Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo believes there are positives in moving back to Red Bull and felt that the familiarity with the Austrian team made it the right choice. The Australian felt that Red Bull's current form and performance helped him shape the decision.

Asked by Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi about his decision to move to Red Bull, the Australian replied:

“Yeah, I think there was, there's a lot of kind of potential positives, but I don't know, I don't really know how we'll stand to that. I don’t know how else to answer that. Yeah, could be good, we'll see, I don't know, they are doing well, yeah, I don't know.”

Although the 'Honey Badger' won't feature on the grid in a permanent capacity in 2023, he will play a pivotal role in testing the team's 2023 car. This makes him a valuable teammate for Max Verstappen, who will be trying to defend his title for the second year in a row.

