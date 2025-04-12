Watch: Esteban Ocon involved in a disastrous crash during the F1 Bahrain GP

Esteban Ocon had the burden of carrying the baton of Haas into the Q2 session at the Bahrain Grand Prix but suffered a major crash. The Frenchman lost the rear of his Haas VF-25 at the exit of Turn 2 at the 5.412-kilometer circuit and veered off the track as he lost control of his challenger.

The 28-year-old arrived at the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend after a torrid run (18th-place finish) at the Japanese Grand Prix. Ocon managed a 10-point haul at the Chinese Grand Prix, but F1 is a relentless world, and each driver is only remembered by their last outings.

However, the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend was panning out way better for him as he often flirted with the top 10 spots during the Free Practice sessions. With the hope of continuing this trend into the qualifying session, he put his helmet down and outqualified his teammate, Oliver Bearman, in Q1.

With him progressing through to Q2, the Haas garage had high hopes for him. Anyhow, a disaster came striking down, as on Esteban Ocon's first run during the Q2 session, he lost the rear-end of his VF-25 at the exit of Turn 2 and crashed into the barrier on the left-hand side with a massive force. The video of his crash was shared on X by Krampon F1.

The 28-year-old's car absorbed the majority of the crash force, and he confirmed over the radio that he was okay. Despite this damning crash, Haas is happy with Ocon's performances so far.

Haas is happy with Esteban Ocon's arrival

Esteban Ocon (L) and Ayao Komatsu (R) at the F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

Esteban Ocon arrived at the Kannapolis-based team over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend last year. He had to end his contract early to participate in the post-season test, a sacrifice that the Frenchman agreed to make to kickstart his new F1 chapter.

Moreover, his practice has seemingly helped him score crucial points for the American team so far. Esteban Ocon's 10-point haul at the Chinese Grand Prix weekend in China has helped the team retain the sixth spot in the constructors' standings. Reflecting on it, team principal Ayao Komatsu said (via Crash):

"Really, again, his work ethic [impressed us]. We know he's quick. He's a proven quantity. He's a race finisher, scored so many points, but he's still very young and very determined for more success in Formula 1. He's someone that we can grow together with."

"Especially when we have a car problem like we had in Melbourne, to have a driver like that fully integrated into the team, driving the engineers — doesn't matter how much time he needs to spend with them — he's really eager to improve it together. That makes a huge difference for the team. So that's what I expected and that's exactly what we are seeing. Very pleased about that."

Meanwhile, Esteban Ocon's crash ruled him out from participating in the remainder of the qualifying session. He will provisionally start the Bahrain Grand Prix in 15th if no one else receives a penalty, or he might not take a pitlane start if Haas makes considerable changes to the car.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More