Alpine driver Esteban Ocon pulled off a sensation double act on Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez during the Singapore GP on Sunday. September 17.

Ocon was looking very lively in the race and was P7 behind the leading pack before he retired due to a gearbox issue. The Frenchman was clearly the faster of the two Alpine drivers.

During the middle of the race, after the safety car period, he pulled off a sensational double overtake on Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez for his fight for seventh.

During his pass on Alonso, Ocon displayed amazing awareness and racecraft to get past his former teammate and move up to eighth. His move on the Red Bull Racing driver, however, was truly a sign of his guile behind the wheel as he perfectly planted his Alpine ahead of his former Force India teammate in Singapore.

Esteban Ocon gutted after following retirement from Singapore GP

Esteban Ocon was absolutely gutted to retire from the Singapore GP on his birthday while he was running in P7 and could have got some important points for himself and the team.

Ocon told F1.com:

“I am gutted to end the race this way. We were performing well and showed some good pace today. The team was making all the right calls and we were able to have some fun on track with some overtakes throughout the race."

The Frenchman added:

"Unfortunately, we had a gearbox issue, which ended my race. We need to investigate closely to understand what happened and to ensure it does not happen again. We deserved more today but we can be proud of our performance all weekend."

Ocon further said that he will bounce back stronger in Suzuka which he labeled as his favourite track on the calendar. He said:

"It’s certainly not the way I wanted to end my birthday but we have a chance to bounce back next week at my favorite track of the season and we’ll continue to work together as a team to make sure we come away with a strong result in Suzuka."

Ocon's teammate Pierre Gasly did manage to bring his car home in Singapore with a respectful P6 finish. He was very methodical during the entire race and smartly cut through the field after starting from P12.

It will be fascinating to see how Gasly and Ocon will perform in Suzuka, which is a track that might not suit the package that Alpine currently have.