Watch: Esteban Ocon shares clip of French MotoGP rider Johann Zarco celebrating with the crowd after winning Le Mans GP

Esteban Ocon took to his official social media account to share a glimpse of his 'marvel-ous weekend' on Sunday. The Haas F1 driver shared Instagram stories depicting multiple events, including Johann Zarco's MotoGP victory celebration at the Le Mans GP in France.

Ocon has been busy with his life amid a week's break between the Miami GP and the upcoming Emilia Romagna GP. In between these times, the Haas driver seemed to have enjoyed life with his girlfriend, friends, and family.

Sharing an update on the same, the former Alpine star posted a series of images and videos in his Instagram story. In one of the photos, he went for a ride with his girlfriend, Flavy Barla, went swimming, to movies, and many more.

In between these, the F1 driver also took a bit of time to explore the MotoGP race in France. Ocon, on his social media post, shared a clip of Zarco's victory celebration at the Bugatti Circuit.

Watch the video shared by the Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon here:

MotoGP, the premium form of motorcycle racing, was in France this weekend for the French GP, also known as the Le Mans GP. Johann Zarco of LCR Honda claimed the victory ahead of Marc Marquez of the Ducati Lenovo Team, and Fermin Aldeguer of Gresini Racing MotoGP.

Esteban Ocon, who hails from France, raced for the French team, Alpine for half a decade before parting ways with them at the end of last year. He joined Haas on a multi-year deal and is currently racing alongside Oliver Bearman, under the guidance of team principal Ayao Komatsu.

Esteban Ocon laments bad luck after underwhelming show in Miami

Esteban Ocon shared his thoughts after the Haas driver had an underwhelming outing at the 2025 Miami GP last weekend. The Frenchman started his race in P9 but went on to finish his race in P12. Besides this, Ocon also failed to grab a point in the Sprint as well earlier in the race weekend.

Esteban Ocon at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

After the race, he talked about the lack of pace in Miami but claimed a strong overall weekend for his team. He told media,

“I think it was a solid race on our side, but we unfortunately lacked a bit of pace to be fighting with the quicker guys in front. We also didn’t get very lucky, we never pitted under the VSC, many of them happened but we never got to be in that position."

"A couple of fights but always ending up in the same way so a bit frustrating on that side and I think overall, it has been a strong weekend for the team and we need to keep that going once we get some more performance out of the car," he further added.

Currently, Esteban Ocon is in P9 of the Driver's Championship standings with 14 points. His teammate, Bearman, is in P15 with six points. Haas F1 Team is in P6 in the Constructors' Championship table, with 20 points after six races and two Sprints.

