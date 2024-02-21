WATCH: F1 Drive to Survive season 6 official trailer

F1 Drive to Survive will return to Netflix for its sixth season on 23rd February, and its official trailer was recently released. Each year, Drive to Survive streams on Netflix days before the racing action gets restarted for a new season.

The latest trailer also included Max Verstappen, who was missing from the poster revealed earlier. There were also multiple clips of former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner, who is sometimes dubbed as the star of DTS for his quirky humor. Watch the trailer here:

Drive to Survive helps build the hype before the start of the new F1 season as it provides fans with a unique inside perspective of the drivers and the teams. The show has been produced under the guidance of James Gay-Rees (known for the documentary Diego Maradona), and Sophie Todd.

The drama remains high and the action remains intense. Some of the most jaw-dropping moments of the season have been given a cinematic touch which has largely attracted many to the series.

As always, this season of DTS will be focused on the previous season of F1 - the 2023 season. The campaign was largely dominated by Red Bull as Max Verstappen won his third consecutive world championship.

How has Drive to Survive affected the F1 fanbase in the last five years?

Drive to Survive streamed for the first time in 2019, focused on the 2018 F1 season. The show aims to give the fans a unique look at what goes behind a season of racing. The striking production and compelling writing of the show gained traction in all parts of the world, and with this, there was a spike in F1's popularity.

There was an overwhelmingly positive reaction from the United States from the fans. The popularity of F1 in the country increased by a large percentage over the last couple of years. Earlier, there was only one race that was held in the US - at the Circuit of The Americas, Texas.

Following F1's increase in popularity, the Miami Grand Prix debuted in 2022, following which the Las Vegas GP was introduced the same year. The first race in Las Vegas was held in the 2023 season.

The US is the only country where F1 races three times in a year. A huge reason for F1's popularity spike in the country is Drive to Survive.