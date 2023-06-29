WATCH: F1 icon Lewis Hamilton features in British rap star Stormzy’s music video

Lewis Hamilton has been open about his career options outside of Formula 1, and being a musical artist is one of those. He is known for his taste in music and is seen around in the paddock with his headphones on a lot of times.

He was also recently spotted in a recent music video by the artist STORMZY. He released his new single, Longevity Flow recently along with its music video. At the end of the first minute of the video, Hamilton is spotted with the artist, explaining something about the past Mercedes he drove in Formula 1.

In the particular shot, both are situated in a garden and many of the Mercedes' F1 challengers are placed as well. Have a look at it for yourself!

Lewis Hamilton is currently 38 years old and has been in the sport since the 2007 season. Having marked his presence for such a long period of time (and probably extending it further as per the contract talks that have been in speculation), it only makes sense for him to make a cameo in a music video titled 'Longevity Flow.'

The video has over half a million views as of now, and the artist STORMZY has over two million subscribers. The song has been doing well on all streaming platforms since its release.

Lewis Hamilton highlights previously unheard issue of the W14

Although Mercedes has done quite some work on their challenger, the Mercedes W14 this season is still not close to being perfect. During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton mentioned a new issue with the car which previously wasn't talked about. This particular issue is not related to the car's drivability or reliability, however, it has to do something with the positioning of the cockpit.

Hamilton mentioned that the cockpit of the W14 is quite close to the front end of the cars, which is not the case for any other team on the grid.

"I don't know if people know, but we sit closer to the front tyres than all the other drivers - our cockpit is too close to the front," he said.

He added that it has been giving him difficulty in driving:

"When you’re driving, you feel like you’re sitting on the front wheels which is one of the worst feelings to feel when you’re driving a car."

It is well-known that Formula 1 drivers' seating position inside the car is not great, adding to that, having to sit so much in the front has seemingly been a major issue for Lewis Hamilton, given his style of driving.

