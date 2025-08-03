Watch: Fernando Alonso and his 20-year-old prodigy hug after putting together an impressive qualifying session at the F1 Hungarian GP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso and Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto hugged each other after putting together an impressive qualifying session at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix. The pair have an equation outside of the track as well, with the Spanish driver managing the career of the 20-year-old prodigy in motorsport.The 44-year-old, ailing with a back injury, produced a scintillating lap to finish P5 at the iconic Hungaroring circuit on Saturday and was just a tenth of a pole position. On the other hand, the Brazilian will start the race behind his mentor in P7 and was two and a half tenths behind the latter.In a post shared by F1.com, Fernando Alonso and Gabriel Bortoleto were seen hugging each other in the parc ferme after coming out of their cars in the qualifying session. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking with F1.com, the Kick Sauber driver claimed that he was delighted with his performance in Budapest, as he claimed the highest grid position in his young F1 career and said:“I’m incredibly happy with how qualifying unfolded today. After a challenging start to the weekend where we lacked pace and confidence in the car, we worked hard to address the issues causing that and made strong progress. Securing a spot in Q3 and finishing P7 - my best result so far in Formula 1 - is a great milestone for both the team and me.&quot;There have been instances this year where both Alonso and Bortoleto have raced against each other on the track and even shared a dicey moment in Jeddah earlier in the season.Fernando Alonso previews his chances in the main raceAston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he believed that it would be a tough race for them on Sunday, but he targets finishing in the same position.As per Motorsport.com, the two-time F1 world champion, who has had a consistent run of late in terms of points, apart from the Belgian GP weekend, said:“I think it [Sunday’s race] is going to be difficult, to be honest. I would like if we can finish in the same positions as we start. Fifth and sixth will be lovely in terms of points for the team before summer break, and that will be the first target.“We need to understand as well that there are some threats from behind, some fast cars. Max [Verstappen] is starting behind [in eighth], Lewis [Hamilton, 12th] as well, so it's not going to be easy.”Fernando Alonso sits in P15 in the drivers' standings with 16 points to his name from 13 races and three Sprints in the 2025 season. His charge, Gabriel Bortoleto, has six points to his name from the same number of races and sits in P19.