WATCH: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon's epic wheel-to-wheel battle at the F1 Miami GP

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon delivered some breathtaking wheel-to-wheel racing at the recently concluded Miami GP on Sunday in their fight for the P9 in the main race. The former Alpine teammates had a feisty dynamic on and off the track during their time as teammates at the Alpine F1 team for two years in 2021 and 2022.

Since the Spaniard's move to Aston Martin at the beginning of the 2023 season, the two drivers have slightly mellowed in their equation but have continued to fight hard on the track.

In Miami last weekend, Esteban Ocon defended his P9 position for all his might as he was a few laps away from getting Alpine's first points of the 2024 season while Fernando Alonso was trying to make his way back up the grid after starting in P15.

The Frenchman was always late on the brakes at the end of the DRS straights and did not give an inch to the two-time world champion. But owing to a tire advantage, Fernando Alonso eventually got past him after several attempts to get the P9 slot for himself.

Expand Tweet

Esteban Ocon comments on his battle with Fernando Alonso in Miami

Esteban Ocon stated that he had always 'enjoyed' his battles with the Spanish driver despite the contrary belief that they do not get along.

Speaking to the media after the race, the Alpine driver said (via Formula Rapida):

"Whatever all the people say, I enjoy a lot the fights with Fernando, I always did. I know how far I can push it with him, I know how far we can go side-by-side.

"I ran out of battery, that’s what I told him and that’s why he couldn’t pass me so quickly! But yeah, well done to him, it’s been a great fight and I hope I can have many more in the future with him.”

Fernando Alonso too had similar thoughts about his battle with his former teammate and added:

“Good battles, with Esteban it was very hard fighting as well. As always, he’s a racer but always with respect. I really enjoyed the fight with him. It is a first point for Alpine which I am happy as well for them but I think Esteban drove pretty well to take that point, so well done to them."

Fernando Alonso is currently eighth in the Drivers' Championship of this season's F1 World Championshipwith 33 points while Esteban Ocon is 15th with one point. The Spaniard's best finish is sixth at the Japanese GP in Suzuka while the Frenchman's best performance was finishing tenth in Miami.