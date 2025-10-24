  • home icon
Watch: Fernando Alonso gets jumped by a fan during a promotional event ahead of the F1 Mexican GP

By Yash Kotak
Modified Oct 24, 2025 20:50 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of United States - Source: Getty
An excited fan jumps Fernando Alonso during an Astron Martin promotional event ahead of Mexico Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Fernando Alonso got jumped by an excited fan during an Aston Martin promotional event ahead of the 2025 F1 Mexican Grand Prix. The two-time F1 champion, a beloved figure among motorsport fans, headlined an event for AMR's fashion partner BOSS in a mall in Mexico City.

Fans flocked in groups to see Alonso. At one stage during the event, when the Spaniard was throwing caps from the stage into the audience as part of the promotions, a fan breached the security. The fan jumped and hugged Fernando Alonso from behind, but the two-time F1 champion wasn't flustered.

He simply smiled and embraced the moment, as two stage-side security men then pulled the fan off him. Alonso immediately went back to the task at hand and tossed the cap in his hand into the audience. A fan in the audience captured the moment on camera, which was reposted by @Autosport on X. You can take a look at the video below:

BOSS and Aston Martin had organized a similar event in Mexico City last year before the Mexican Grand Prix, where tossing caps in the fans that deafeningly cheered for him was part of Fernando Alonso's event itinerary. While the promotional aspect pre-Mexico remained similar for the 44-year-old, the on-track performance year-on-year has been poles apart.

In 2024, up until the Mexico GP, Alonso had only seven non-points finishes in 19 races. However, the tables have turned in 2025, with the Spaniard having only eight points finishes in 19 races.

Fernando Alonso 'concerned' about Mexican GP with unflattering results in the mirror

Fernando Alonso at the F1 Mexican Grand Prix - Practice - Source: Getty
Fernando Alonso enters the Mexican Grand Prix race weekend on the heels of two consecutive points finishes in Singapore (P7) and the United States (P10). However, he is wary of what awaits him at the Autodromos Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend because he has DNFed at the track twice in 2023 and 2024.

Last year, Alonso started his 400th F1 career race at the Mexican GP, but retired only 16 laps into the event with a suspected brake cooling issue. Because of the recent misfortunes at the event, he remains skeptical but optimistic about his expectations.

"Mexico has been not really friendly to us in the last two years," Alonso said ahead of the weekend (via F1.com). "So we are a little bit concerned about this weekend, but we will give it all, and hopefully like in Austin, scoring points."

Fernando Alonso opened Aston Martin's weekend in Mexico by going 12th-fastest in an FP1 session, which had nine rookies replacing full-time drivers. At AMR, F2 driver Jak Crawford replaced Lance Stroll and was 19th fastest out of 20 drivers.

Edited by Yash Kotak
