Watch: Fernando Alonso receives a beautiful gift from a young fan at the F1 Japanese GP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso received noteworthy presents from an ardent young fan during the fourth Grand Prix weekend in Japan, following which the Spaniard expressed his heartfelt thanks.

The 10 teams contesting at the Suzuka International Racing Course saw the Red Bulls re-exercising their dominance after a lackluster outing at the Australian GP. Fernando Alonso put forth an impressive run but fell shy of claiming the P5 spot, losing the position to Lando Norris.

The Spaniard's footing into the current season has seen him bagging three top-10s and a solitary top-5. During the previous GP weekend, the AMR24 driver missed the P5 spot and saw a further two-place drop in the final result as he got penalized for a "potentially dangerous" driving against George Russell in the penultimate lap.

Aged 42, Fernando Alonso is currently the eldest driver on the grid, yet he boasts the athleticism and agility of a young F1 driver. The two-time WDC ventured into the highest form of open-wheel racing at the 2001 Australian GP and since then, he has amassed 32 victories, and 22 pole positions from his 381 starts.

Moreover, Alonso is currently the only Spaniard to have won a Formula 1 world championship. So, it's safe to say that his fanbase across decades must've grown massively.

During the Japanese GP, a devoted fan of Alonso brought presents for his favorite driver. The hamper included handmade cards with heartfelt messages penned down by the young boy and his loving present garnered Alonso's much-needed attention. Feeling mesmerized by the gesture, the Aston Martin driver showcased his gratitude by sharing the photos on his social media account.

Here is the Tweet portraying the excerpts from Alonso's story:

Fernando Alonso downplays the notion of his transfer to Mercedes claiming the German outfit is "behind" them

Lewis Hamilton announced his decision to join Scuderia Ferrari for the 2025 season a few months ago. It meant George Russell would be running with a new partner next season, but the second car's inductee has yet to be determined.

The contracts of prospects like Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and many more will be up for renewal as the 2024 season nears its commencement. Despite being the oldest driver in the field, Alonso's on-track performance has given his opponents a tough time surpassing him, most recently in the Japanese Grand Prix, when the Spaniard finished ahead of both Silver Arrows drivers.

Russell finished P7 and Hamilton came home with a P9 finish. However, the #44 AMR driver dominated the German outfit single-handedly with his P6 finish at the 5.807 km circuit. During the post-race presser, when SkySports asked Alonso about his future with Mercedes, he unfurled his thought process, highlighting the German outfit's subpar performance in the current season, saying:

"That's a very good question. But Mercedes are behind us, so it doesn't feel very attractive."

