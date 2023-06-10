WATCH: Fernando Alonso's epic overtake on Lewis Hamilton in the 2013 F1 Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have been racing against each other for several years now. Back in 2013, both drivers were at their peak and raced hard in the Canadian GP. Hamilton was in the Mercedes while Alonso drove a Ferrari, and fans loved the thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing and chase between the two.

In the 2013 F1 Canadian GP, Fernando Alonso was quickly gaining on Lewis Hamilton throughout the circuit and was extremely close to him in turns eight and nine.

Both cars were side by side going into the turn 10 hairpin. Alonso was on the outside and ran a bit wide, which gave Hamilton the advantage to stay ahead. However, the Spanish driver aligned his car perfectly behind the Mercedes of Hamilton to somehow keep the chase alive.

By the small but erratic steering corrections made by the Ferrari driver, it was clear that he was driving on the absolute limit. Finally, Fernando Alonso managed to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the start-finish straight and secure the positions around turns one and two of the circuit.

The Spaniard secured the second position at the end of the race and kept a 1.534-second gap between him and the British driver in the Mercedes, who finished third. Since Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull were dominating the sport at that time, they comfortably won the race.

The Canadian GP has hosted some great races with loads of overtakes and fights for the win. F1 will soon return to Montreal on June 18, 2023.

Fernando Alonso lauds old rival Lewis Hamilton after a chaotic Australian GP

The 2023 F1 Australian GP was anything but clean. Eight cars retired from the race due to accidents and other issues, causing the race to be red-flagged three times.

Despite all the chaos, Fernando Alonso was unable to overtake his old rival, Lewis Hamilton. He praised the British driver for putting any foot wrong and keeping him behind at all times.

"It was certainly a chaotic race, the emotions kept changing, like a rollercoaster, but in the end, [Stroll's] third and fourth places are a great result for the team, lots of points," Alonso told the media after the race.

“It wasn't an easy race, keeping up with Mercedes was difficult, Ferrari and Alpine were also trying to put pressure from behind. So, I tried to force Lewis to make a mistake, but he rode fantastic, what a champion he is. I only remember a lockup on turn 13 in 58 laps, it wasn't possible to do more," he added.

Despite being the two most successful and experienced drivers on the grid, they are still fighting for positions both on track and on the drivers' championship table.

