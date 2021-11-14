Watch: Fernando Alonso's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's sublime drive at F1 Brazil Grand Prix Sprint race

Alpine F1 driver Fernando Alonso had an epic reaction to Lewis Hamilton's charge through the field in the Brazil Grand Prix sprint race. After learning about the Briton's race result from his team, the Spaniard replied with a chuckle:

"Ahh, haha, okay."

Alonso was Lewis Hamilton's teammate the latter's rookie year in F1, has often been at odds with him despite his respect for the Briton's talent. The two had a fiery relationship in the McLaren F1 team in 2007.

In a similar situation in Hungary this year, the Spaniard put up a tough fight with Lewis Hamilton and held him up for several laps until a lock-up allowed the Brit through. The two men's on-track battles have often delighted F1 viewers.

Fernando Alonso starts Brazil Grand Prix from 12th on grid, two places behind Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, who was disqualified from his pole position for the sprint race in Brazil, put in a dominant drive and made up 15 places in 21 laps. While his fifth place result didn't carry any points, it saved him from starting the main race any further back than 10th after his five-place grid penalty.

Despite not starting from the front row, Lewis Hamilton is expected to target a win at the Interlagos circuit. The seven-time world champion has sworn to give it everything and make up the deficit to rival and championship leader Max Verstappen.

With three races left on the calendar after Brazil, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lewis Hamilton surge through the field in a fashion similar to the sprint race. The reigning world champion currently trails Verstappen by 21 points in the Drivers' title.

