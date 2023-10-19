Watch: Fernando Alonso's scary wheelie moment in his Alpine at 2022 F1 US GP

Fernando Alonso was sent flying with two wheels of his Alpine car after contact with future teammate Lance Stroll in last year's US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

The two-time world champion was running in the points position. After the end of a safety car period, he had the chance to overtake the Canadian driver, given his superior race pace at that point.

However, the Aston Martin driver did not see the two-time world champion behind him and swerved twice while defending against him on the back straight of the COTA track. The dangerous maneuver sent Fernando Alonso airborne for a couple of seconds, with his Alpine doing a wheelie and crashing with the barriers.

The incident took Lance Stroll out of the race while Fernando Alonso could continue after the restart and finished in the points.

George Russell discusses drawing inspiration from Fernando Alonso

The Mercedes driver stated he drew inspiration from Fernando Alonso's latest comments, claiming that he did not enjoy the initial years of his career as much as he wanted due to being too determined to succeed in the sport.

Russell pointed out that he did not want to feel the same way as Fernando Alonso and had a mentality shift in the mid-season break. While appearing on Beyond the Grid podcast, the Brit said:

"I think a small mentality change from my side, how I work with my engineers, the things I'm focusing on with the set-up of the car, the things I'm not focusing on with the set-up of the car, and just probably enjoying life a bit more. I listened to a podcast from Fernando, where he said that if he could change one thing in his career, he wishes he enjoyed the moment more often when he was younger."

"I think that resonated with me because I'm living my dream here, but I'm so dedicated. I feel like I'm a true professional. I look at every single detail. I give it my everything, and sometimes you forget to enjoy it and to enjoy the moment with the people around you, enjoy the places you're going to, smile, not just constantly be this 120% serious guy focusing on every single detail."

It is wonderful to see George Russell learning from the Spanish driving legend in both good and bad aspects of his two-decade-long career in F1 and drawing inspiration.