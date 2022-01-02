Watch: Fernando Alonso's stunning pole lap in 2003 Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso's pole position lap at the 2003 Hungarian GP was one of his most memorable qualifying performances. Clinching the second pole position of his career, the young Spaniard had already become the youngest driver to claim a pole position in F1 history. His pole position in Budapest, however, had set him a class apart from the rest of the field, which included drivers like Michael Schumacher, Jacques Villeneuve, Kimi Raikkonen, and many others.

Watch Alonso's pole position for the Hungarian GP 2003 in the video below:

In the video above, the then 22-year-old Spaniard is seen outclassing Juan Pablo Montoya around the Hungaroring circuit in Budapest. In the main race the next day, Fernando Alonso had lapped the great Michael Schumacher and beaten Kimi Raikkonen by a margin of 17 seconds.

Alonso's pole position in Hungary in 2003 helped him sweep the field for the race the next day, aiding him to clinch the maiden win of his career. Driving in his maiden season with the Renault F1 team, he secured two pole positions and one victory that year. It was performances like these that made Alonso one of Schumacher's greatest rivals. The Renault driver was responsible for ending Ferrari and Schumacher's domination in the sport.

Fernando Alonso predicted as a factor at the front in 2022

With an improved Alpine F1 car in 2021, further progress is expected from the Enstone-based team in 2022. Meanwhile, the prediction getting audiences excited for this year's season is to witness Fernando Alonso fight at the front again. With different cars and new aerodynamic regulations coming into effect, the Spaniard's competitive form in 2021 has projected a flurry of bold predictions for the upcoming season.

If the Alpine F1 team manages to produce a competitive package for the 2022 season, Fernando Alonso is guaranteed to be fighting Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen up front. A popular F1 saying in the paddock goes that the Spaniard had a rare talent where he never needed the best car, only the second-best was enough for him to shine.

