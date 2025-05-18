Watch: Fernando Alonso seen slapping his head with both hands for failing to overtake Yuki Tsunoda in the F1 Imola GP

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso expressed his frustration after failing to overtake Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda at the end of the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday (May 18). The Spanish driver started the race from P5, looked competitive against Mercedes and McLaren, as he hung on to the back of them.

However, in his bid to undercut the cars in front of him, he lost the position to cars around on track and got overtaken by Carlos Sainz on the road after his pit stop. But he found himself out of sync with the rest of the grid as he and his teammate Lance Stroll were the only two drivers not to pit under the VSC.

The missed opportunity put them back in the midfield and out of points. But Fernando Alonso had the chance to make a comeback after a late race safety car meant that he had fresher tires.

But he was unable to pass the Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda on the final lap and finished the race in P11. In a video floating on social media platform X (via the account @startonpole), the two-time F1 world champion could be seen hitting his head with both hands after failing to overtake the Red Bull driver on the final lap.

Fernando Alonso is yet to open his account in the 2025 season after seven races and two Sprints and sits in P17 in the drivers' standings.

Fernando Alonso analyzes his frustrating Imola GP on Sunday

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that he and the team were "unlucky" not to score any points in the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

As per RaceFans, the 43-year-old reflected on his race and said:

“It was just unlucky. The car was super today. We followed the McLarens and Russell at the beginning of the race, which was definitely a good surprise for us to be that competitive in the front part of the field. I think we were okay to secure P6 and P7 with both cars.

“Then the Virtual Safety Car gave the opportunity to everyone to stop and exit in front of us and our race was over. I think it’s extremely unlucky. “The car was competitive and I could fight. Even at the end, I overtook three or four cars of the midfield in nine laps. So it’s something that we were not used to this year, so definitely a step forward.”

Aston Martin had brought an upgrade package to the race weekend, which improved the overall pace of the AMR25.

