WATCH: Fernando Alonso shows off his dancing moves during 2022 F1 break in Greece

Fernando Alonso seems to be having a good time during the summer break. The Spaniard kicked off the break by announcing his move to Aston Martin from Alpine. Beyond kicking up that storm, he's kept his distance from social media for the large part.

He was, however, spotted partying at one of Flavio Briatore's newest clubs in Mykonos. In a video that recently surfaced on Twitter, the Spaniard is seen dancing and having a good time.

"Fernando Alonso saved his last dance for Claudio Marchese at Mykonos"

Fernando Alonso's fans loved the fact that the Spaniard was having fun during the downtime. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

"This guy is just in love with life right now and I am here for it"

"Who has seen him and who sees him with how shy he was to dance and the best, a Latin song and that they name my Venezuela"

Speaking about his move to Aston Martin, the Spaniard was very excited about his transition to the Silverstone-based squad, saying:

"This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One."

Fernando Alonso: I still have the hunger to fight at the front

With the Spaniard now hitting his 40s, there were question marks at Alpine over how long he could perform at this level. In a press release, Alonso too touched on the topic and said he still has the hunger to continue to fight at the front.

"I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed. We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance."

It remains to be seen what kind of impact Alonso's move will have on his career, but it surely has made the silly season more entertaining.

