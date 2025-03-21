Watch: Former F1 presenter Jake Humphrey breaks down while giving tribute to Eddie Jordan

Former F1 presenter Jake Humphrey paid an emotional tribute to Eddie Jordan while reminiscing about the days they worked together. Humphrey had to leave BBC Sport to spend more time with his family, but he claimed that only Jordan understood why he was leaving.

Humphrey was part of the BBC's F1 coverage and worked alongside Jordan and David Coulthard between 2009 and 2012. However, he had to leave the organization and join BT Sport (now called TNT), as he wanted to spend more time with his family. Recently appearing on BBC Radio 5 Live, he mentioned how Jordan understood his reason for leaving.

As Humphrey spoke about this moment, he broke down into tears.

"I remember when I left Formula One a lot of people were questioning why on earth would you leave the BBC to go and join BT Sport and I'll never forget he pulled me to one side and he just said 'I know what you're doing this' and I said really he said 'yes, because you want to be with your wife and kids,'" Humphrey said, breaking down. "Because my wife was pregnant at the time and I said 'you're absolutely right,' he was the only person in Formula One that knew that I was walking away to be with my family."

Eddie Jordan was a beloved figure in Formula 1. His time spent as a team owner and driver fixed him a permanent spot in the sport. His unfortunate death came earlier this week on the 20th of March as he lost his battle with cancer. Jordan was 76.

Humphrey emphasizes Eddie Jordan's impact on his career

Eddie Jordan remained a favorite amongst fans and other sports figures in F1 throughout his time in the sport. He was known for his kind gestures and how well he worked with his co-workers.

Jake Humphrey shared that he learned a lot from Jordan during his time with the BBC as an F1 presenter, and called those years the "best" in his career, as his voice filled up with tears.

"It was the greatest four years of my career and the impact that you [Jordan] had on me was massive," he added. "My ambition and drive came from seeing what you did and how you did it but more importantly, you were the person who truly realized it's family first every time. The F1 is so full of lost souls but the way that Marie and the kids were always with you was as special as it is rare."

Eddie Jordan's contribution to the sport in terms of team owner and presenter was massive. His namesake team also witnessed the legendary Michael Schumacher's debut in 1991. Jordan will always be remembered as one of the greatest in the sport.

