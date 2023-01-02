Watch: Former F1 world champion Nico Rosberg takes his 2000 hp all-electric beast flat out on streets of Monaco

Nico Rosberg recently shared a video of him driving his hypercar Rimac Nevera. In the video titled "Flat Out in My Rimac Nevera in Monaco! 0-100 in 1.85 seconds," Rosberg was seen trialing his new hypercar around Monaco. Here's the video of the German taking his car out for a spin.

The Rimac Nevera costs in the range of $2 million. The car's front motors produce 295 hp while the rear motors produce around 644 hp. What stands out for the Nevera is the combined power of 1,813 hp and a combined torque of 1,741 lb-ft.

In another of Nico Rosberg's videos, the German ranked his top five drivers of the season and the list did surprise a few. Here are Nico Rosberg's top five drivers this season:

Max Verstappen George Russell Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris Fernando Alonso

The German put Max Verstappen at the top of the list and felt that the Red Bull driver stood out over everyone else on the F1 grid. He said,

"Number one, I would definitely go for Max Verstappen. Just incredible the level that he’s in. He’s so fast, so consistent, never makes any mistakes, so confident. [It’s] incredible because he didn’t have the fastest car in qualifying for most of the year. Leclerc took nine polls and yet then Verstappen always came through, never made any crashes and won 15 races in the year out of 22. That’s just unbelievable."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen Wishing you all the best for 2023 🍾 Wishing you all the best for 2023 🍾 https://t.co/GEWxubqXPi

Nico Rosberg lists Lewis Hamilton in P4

Nico Rosberg placed Lewis Hamilton in P4 behind George Russell. The German said that Hamilton struggled a bit in the first half of the season and was docked a few points because of that. He said,

“I’ll have Lewis up there because he was very, very unlucky, especially in the first half of the season. If it wouldn’t have been for that, I think he would have been on a par with George in terms of points if not, maybe in front. Lewis, especially in the latter part of the season, when the car was starting to get better, he could really show again, how he’s still at his very, very best. He did some incredible drives there at the end of the season. They were all just special."

F24 @Formula24hrs | Nico Rosberg on Russell and Hamilton:



"Lewis always has these special days when he's just untouchable.



"And even then, George was right behind them at the very least - and if not in front of him."



[si.com] | Nico Rosberg on Russell and Hamilton:"Lewis always has these special days when he's just untouchable."And even then, George was right behind them at the very least - and if not in front of him." ⚠️ | Nico Rosberg on Russell and Hamilton:"Lewis always has these special days when he's just untouchable."And even then, George was right behind them at the very least - and if not in front of him."[si.com]

Nico Rosberg did keep George Russell in second place, which is arguably the highest the Mercedes driver has been rated by anyone in the F1 community.

Poll : 0 votes