Watch: Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares clips as he attends the Oasis concert

Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was spotted attending the British brand Oasis's concert at Wembley recently. The 51-year-old has been in the news ever since it was announced that he was sacked by the Austrian team at the end of the 2025 British Grand Prix earlier in the month and was subsequently replaced by Laurent Mekies.

The Brit had been an essential part of the leadership team ever since day one and had built it up from the ground up after transitioning from Jaguar. However, a cloud of uncertainty has surrounded his position since the start of the 2024 season, amid internal conflicts and power struggles within the leadership.

After the announcement, Christian Horner has been off the grid and has not given any interviews, and seems to be enjoying his time away from the sport. He took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of the Oasis concert at Wembley on July 30.

Snapshot of Christian Horner's story...credits Instagram

Red Bull GmbH had failed to give any reasoning behind their decision to remove Horner from his responsibilities as the team principal and CEO of the Austrian team after Silverstone.

Red Bull advisor reflects on Christian Horner's sacking

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko stated that Christian Horner's sacking from the Austrian team as its team principal and CEO was down to performance, with the latter being duly informed of the same after the British Grand Prix.

Speaking with Sky Germany, the Austrian gave a timeline of the news and said:

"The decision was made by the management - that is, Oliver Mintzlaff. We informed Christian Horner of it in London. At the same time, we officially thanked him for 20 years and eight world titles. It was the result of various factors. But primarily, performance was not quite where it should be."

Marko further expressed his confidence in Mekies's abilities to lead the team and added:

"Luckily, we were able to bring in Laurent Mekies from within the Red Bull family. His role will be significantly more focused - primarily on racing. He's an excellent engineer, which is a good fit considering the complex technology in Formula 1. We've already seen that he communicates very well with the staff.

"We're hopeful that we can gradually return to the top. Other teams have gone this route before us. Also, the scope of the role has been clearly reduced. The company has 2,000 employees. Mekies will mainly focus on the technical side and racing."

It remains unclear if Horner would return to the sport anytime soon, given the lack of opportunities in other teams currently. He led Red Bull to 14 championships combined in over 20 and a half years in the role.

