WATCH: Gabriel Bortoleto gifts Nico Hulkenberg green-colored underwear ahead of the Australian Grand Prix

Gabriel Bortoleto gifted teammate Nico Hulkenberg underwear ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. The 20-year-old, who is set to make his F1 debut at the Albert Park race, presented the gift to the veteran German ahead of the free practice session on Friday.

The Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber pair were involved in a sort of gift exchange as part of their media duties ahead of the race, and Bortoleto unboxed underwear he had designed in conjunction with swimwear manufacturers Budgy Smugglers.

The young Brazilian explained to Nico Hulkenberg that he had attempted to feature a dog and a bird in his design, but his poor drawing skills largely resulted in an underwhelming outcome on the underwear.

Speaking in a video shared on social media by Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber via X (formerly Twitter), the former F2 champion said (00:13 onwards):

"Well, I am not a designer, my friend. I am a driver."

Nico Hulkenberg, who appeared surprised by the present and its design, nevertheless appreciated it and stated that he would use it for his ice bath later in the season.

Both Hulkenberg and Bortoleto, who joined the Swiss constructor for the 2025 season, will hope to significantly improve on the team's disappointing 2024 campaign. The newly revamped team could only muster four championship points across the 24 races of the 2024 season and finished last in the Constructors' standings.

Nico Hulkenberg backs Borteleto to prove Marko wrong

Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg during the Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Source: Getty

Nico Hulkenberg has backed teammate Bortoleto to prove Helmut Marko wrong after the Red Bull Racing head of the driver development program labeled him a ‘B-grade’ driver in a recent interview. The 81-year-old recently ranked the rookies on the 2025 F1 grid and placed the Brazilian driver below the other newcomers.

However, the former Haas F1 team driver, who did not agree with Marko’s assessment, threw his support behind his young teammate. Hulkenberg, speaking in an interview quoted by Formula Rapida, stated:

"I am impressed with Gabi; he’s a really bright, switched-on guy. He’s hungry for information, pays a lot of attention, works really hard, and he’s quick. So it will be interesting."

Since venturing into the junior series of European open-wheel racing, Bortoleto has achieved championship success in both F3 and F2. The Stake F1 driver, who was also crowned Rookie of the Year at the 2024 FIA Awards, edged out Isack Hadjar, Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman, and several other drivers to clinch the 2024 F2 Drivers’ Championship.

However, ahead of the 2025 F1 season, the South American has logged the fewest F1 miles among the rookies, even after completing pre-season testing in Bahrain. Whether Marko’s assessment of Bortoleto will prove accurate remains to be seen—only time will tell.

