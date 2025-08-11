  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • George Russell
  • Watch: George Russell seen surfing as he enjoys the summer break with girlfriend Carmen Mundt

Watch: George Russell seen surfing as he enjoys the summer break with girlfriend Carmen Mundt

By Devang Chauhan
Published Aug 11, 2025 10:46 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty
George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes walks in the paddock with his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt- Source: Getty

Mercedes driver George Russell was seen surfing during his summer break with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. The British driver is enjoying arguably his most successful and consistent F1 season to date and is set to renew his contract with the German team in the coming months.

Ad

The four-time F1 race winner has secured six podiums from 14 races and three sprints thus far, which includes a victory at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. The King's Lynn-born native has successfully taken over the role of lead driver after the exit of his ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari this year.

After a run of difficult races, George Russell was finally able to secure a podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend before heading into the summer break on a high. In a video floating on the social media platform Instagram, the British driver can be seen surfing in the water while blowing a kiss to his girlfriend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

George Russell has been dating the Spanish beauty for over five years and has often spoken about her importance in his life. In his interview with The Sun, the Mercedes spoke about Montero Mundt's support and said:

"I’m so fortunate with Carmen because we met before the craziness of F1. We met organically, and it wasn’t a setup. She is a very down-to-earth individual, and we share values. She’s such a hard worker, wants to achieve so much, and she really recognises what it takes in my position to be at this level.
Ad
"Having her on this journey means an awful lot to me because even though we are living our dream, it can be a lonely lifestyle. Having somebody to help you disconnect from that actually brings performance as well.”

The 27-year-old Spaniard has been a constant in the F1 paddock over the years and cheers on her boyfriend on social media when she is not with him in person for race weekends.

Ad

George Russell delves into his dream of becoming a world champion

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that he was confident that his time would come and he would contend for the world championship in the future.

Speaking on the Unlapped podcast, the Brit reflected on his dream and said:

"In F1, it's just so few people get to experience it. But I still absolutely believe my time will come. I don't know when my time will come, but I'm making sure every single day I'm ready for that. Whether it's next year, two years' time, five years' time, 10 years time, I'm making sure I'll be ready for it."

George Russell has scored 172 points in the 2025 season and trails Max Verstappen by 15 points in their fight for P3 in the standings.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications