Watch: George Russell seen surfing as he enjoys the summer break with girlfriend Carmen Mundt

Mercedes driver George Russell was seen surfing during his summer break with his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. The British driver is enjoying arguably his most successful and consistent F1 season to date and is set to renew his contract with the German team in the coming months.The four-time F1 race winner has secured six podiums from 14 races and three sprints thus far, which includes a victory at the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix. The King's Lynn-born native has successfully taken over the role of lead driver after the exit of his ex-teammate Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari this year.After a run of difficult races, George Russell was finally able to secure a podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend before heading into the summer break on a high. In a video floating on the social media platform Instagram, the British driver can be seen surfing in the water while blowing a kiss to his girlfriend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeorge Russell has been dating the Spanish beauty for over five years and has often spoken about her importance in his life. In his interview with The Sun, the Mercedes spoke about Montero Mundt's support and said:&quot;I’m so fortunate with Carmen because we met before the craziness of F1. We met organically, and it wasn’t a setup. She is a very down-to-earth individual, and we share values. She’s such a hard worker, wants to achieve so much, and she really recognises what it takes in my position to be at this level.&quot;Having her on this journey means an awful lot to me because even though we are living our dream, it can be a lonely lifestyle. Having somebody to help you disconnect from that actually brings performance as well.”The 27-year-old Spaniard has been a constant in the F1 paddock over the years and cheers on her boyfriend on social media when she is not with him in person for race weekends.George Russell delves into his dream of becoming a world championMercedes driver George Russell stated that he was confident that his time would come and he would contend for the world championship in the future.Speaking on the Unlapped podcast, the Brit reflected on his dream and said:&quot;In F1, it's just so few people get to experience it. But I still absolutely believe my time will come. I don't know when my time will come, but I'm making sure every single day I'm ready for that. Whether it's next year, two years' time, five years' time, 10 years time, I'm making sure I'll be ready for it.&quot;George Russell has scored 172 points in the 2025 season and trails Max Verstappen by 15 points in their fight for P3 in the standings.