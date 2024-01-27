Mercedes star George Russell recently shared a lighthearted off-track moment on social media involving veteran F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

As drivers gear up for the 2024 F1 season, Russell and Alonso continue to provide glimpses of their shared adventures through social media platforms. After previously seen celebrating New Year's eve together, the pair took to social media once again, this time engaging in a fierce ping pong match.

Taking to Instagram, Russell shared a snippet of an intense mini-table tennis rally against Alonso during the pair's shared private jet ride. The Brit captioned the post:

"The fight is always on!! throwing it back to an intense ping pong competition @alo_oficial!"

The post was yet another reflection of the close-knit relationship between the two driver's. Russell previously opened up about the insight he had gained from the seasoned Alonso in a podcast episode of Beyond The Grid. He had said (via formula1.com):

"I listened to a podcast from Fernando where he said that if he could change one thing in his career, he wishes he enjoyed the moment often when he was younger. I think that resonated with me because I'm living my dream here, but I'm so dedicated."

George Russell and Fernando Alonso's 2023 F1 season explored.

Taking a look at the pair's on-track adventures, Fernando Alonso's first season with Aston Martin was a breath of fresh air after his tumultuous period with Alpine came to an end.

With 8 podium finishes in 22 races, the third most last season, the Spaniard accumulated a total of 206 points, ending the year at fourth position in the Drivers' Standings.

In contrast, George Russell faced challenges during his 2023 campaign with Mercedes. Paired with teammate Lewis Hamilton, the British driver grappled with performance issues plaguing the team.

Despite a difficult start, including two DNFs in the first 11 races, Russell's second half of the season showcased improved consistency, averaging a top-six finish in most races.

As the 2024 season comes closer, both the drivers would hope to contend for the championship and challenge Max Verstappen's crown. With Fernando Alonso settled into his role at Aston Martin and Russell seeking redemption with Mercedes, fans can expect an exciting battle on the track.