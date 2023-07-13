WATCH: George Russell spot on with his Wimbledon quarterfinals predictions feat. Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell was spotted attending the 2023 Wimbledon tournament on Wednesday, July 12. He was seen with his partner, Carmen Montero Mundt, and was seen sitting in the Royal Box at the center court. During an interview with the official Wimbledon media, he accurately predicted who would win the quarterfinal matches in both men's and women's singles.

Of course, he was asked to predict the winner prior to the two center court matches, but he did not miss the mark. For the women's singles quarterfinals between Ons Jabeur and Elena Ryabakina, he chose the former, while for the men's singles quarterfinals between Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, he chose the latter.

The official Wimbledon Twitter handle also posted this prediction before the matches began.

"I'm going to go Ons Jabeur for the women's...Carlos Alcaraz for the men's."

He was right on the mark, as Ons Jabeur won two of the three sets, while Carlos Alcaraz won all three sets of the match. Both of them have moved on to the semi-finals of Wimbledon, which will be held on July 13 (women's singles) and 14 (men's singles).

George Russell has attended various tennis tournaments in the past and recently mentioned how it was his favorite sport to watch outside of Formula 1.

George Russell frustrated with teams not being able to study Pirelli tires more

George Russell explained how the tire is the only part of an F1 car that is not manufactured and analyzed enough by teams. Though F1 teams usually have a strong working relationship with Pirelli to get tires that work great with their cars, George Russell puts forth a scenario where teams could take tires back to their factories and do a detailed study on them to further improve them for an F1 car.

The Mercedes driver said:

"The tires are the only thing on the car that we don't make ourselves. You're given a product and you can't even take that product back home with you to analyze or do your own testing. Here's what you've got, and deal with it."

"If we could take that tire home and chop it up, the brilliant engineers would then probably be able to understand it more, but obviously Pirelli believe that's their secret recipe and want to keep hold of it. It makes it interesting, but it's equally very frustrating for everyone.", Russell added.

It is safe to say that due to less information about the tires, they are one of the parts that makes the sport quite fascinating to watch, since it changes the pace on cars and allow teams to strategize their pitstops as well.

