Watch: George Russell spotted with girlfriend Carmen Mundt in Monaco

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell, was spotted hanging out with his girlfriend, Carmen Mundt, in Monaco. The couple's ride, however, caught the attention as Russell flaunted his brand-new Mercedes-AMG One hypercar.

Ad

Russell, a three-time F1 race winner, is one of the most talented and consistent performers in Formula 1. After debuting with Williams in 2019, the Brit was promoted to Mercedes in 2022. Moreover, after seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's departure from the team in 2024, Russell is now the senior and lead driver of the Silver Arrows.

That being said, amid a hectic 2025 F1 season, Russell took a break to spend time with his loved ones. Recently, he was spotted in Monaco hanging out with his longtime girlfriend, Carmen Mundt. The duo were seen exiting a restaurant where fans mobbed the British driver for autographs.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

George Russell and Carmen have been dating for the last five years. The couple met through common friends in London and fell in love. Carmen recently quit her corporate career in finance to move in with the Brit in Monaco. Their appearances in the paddock during race weekends are something that always has the attention of the fans.

Interestingly, Russell flaunted his brand-new Mercedes-AMG One sports car during his outing with Carmen. The limited edition sports car is sold to only 275 people at a market value of 2.5 to 3 million euros. This car reportedly has a 1.6-liter V6 hybrid engine, inspired by the Silver Arrows' F1 engines.

Ad

Russell has reportedly gotten his Mercedes AMG One customized with a black body and his racing number 63 imprinted on it.

That being said, the Mercedes driver has had a decent start to the 2025 season, winning three podiums in the opening five races. With 73 points, he is placed P4 in championship standings.

George Russell claims his peak is yet to come in F1

George Russell at F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Mercedes lead driver George Russell kicked off the 2025 F1 season with two back-to-back P3 finishes in Australia and China. Moreover, in Bahrain, he finished P2. While many critics believe that moving away from his former teammate Lewis Hamilton's shadows has helped Russell unlock his potential, the latter believes otherwise.

Ad

Talking to RacingNews365, he said:

"Of course, being teammates with a seven-time world champion, you've always got a fight on your hands, week in, week out. It wasn't straightforward, but I don't think I'm going about my business any differently from last year, but I do think I am driving at the best of my abilities, and I feel that I'm getting stronger every single season—and I still feel there's a lot of room for me to improve."

Ad

He added:

"I feel that I'm not even close to my peak yet, and that excites me a lot, because I still see areas of improvement that are very much achievable and that I very much believe will bring performance to my game."

George Russell has won three races since his debut in 2019. Moreover, his contract with Mercedes is expiring by the end of this year, though conversations over a potential extension are reportedly underway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More